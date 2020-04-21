TELUS Ottawa Community Board gives $150,000 to nonprofits to aid in COVID-19 response

Eight charities in Ottawa receiving emergency relief grants

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Ottawa Community Board announced it is directing $150,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $250,000 for a total of $400,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more crucial than ever. As the charities and nonprofits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are crucial to enable the delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said NAME, Board Chair of the TELUS Ottawa Community Board. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the authority to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

The eight grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding to support COVID relief from the TELUS Ottawa Community Board are:

Lotus Centre For Special Music Education - support for virtual adapted summer music camp

The Salvation Army Ottawa Bethany Hope Centre - emergency supplies for at-risk youth and new virtual outreach

University Of Ottawa - new virtual delivery of robotics and VR workshops for at-risk youth

Ten Oaks Project - creation of stay-at-home weekday family online camp program

CHEO - Canadian-made robotic gait walker that helps children with severe physical impairments the opportunity to experience walking

Education Foundation of Niagara - Computers4Change tech provided to youth for home-based learning

Oneness - World Communications - giving voice to children and youth

Ottawa Riverkeeper - online youth Water Leaders Program

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .



About TELUS

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

