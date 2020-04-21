US Space Force and L3Harris To Attend Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Military Space Situational Awareness - September 2020

SMi reports: US Space Force and L3 Harris will be attending the Military Space Situational Awareness conference in London on the 3rd and 4th September 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center has awarded L3 Harris a 10-year $1.2 billion contract to provide operations, maintenance and space situational awareness to the US military's space surveillance and command centres across the country, in line with a new programme called MOSSAIC (Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities). The MOSSAIC programme highlights the importance of military and industry collaboration within the space domain, especially at a time when space is becoming increasingly congested, and the need to avoid a repeat of the 2009 Iridium crash remains forefront.Following the MOSSAIC announcement, SMi are proud to announce that both the US Space Force and L3Harris will be attending the Military Space Situational Awareness conference, set to convene in London on 3rd and 4th September 2020. To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.military-space.com/PR8 Mr Gordon Ray Kordyak, Chief, Senior Materiel Leader, Space Domain Awareness Divisions, SMC, US Space Force / Space Development Agency, will be chairing day two of the conference, while Mr Waqar Zaidi, Principal Orbit Analyst, L3Harris, will be presenting an exclusive briefing:"Resiliency and Message Handling Considerations for Effective Space Domain Awareness"• Safe, timely, and effective space domain awareness (SDA) requires resilient architecture and a means to exchange data/analytics through a robust message handling system• Given an adverse set of conditions, which might otherwise limit the dissemination of critical information for a sudden event (e.g. breakup), SDA resiliency increases the probability of mission success by decreasing periods of reduced capability• An SDA message handling system enables the timely passing of relevant information between space agencies, academia and commercial spacecraft operators• A major goal for SDA resiliency is to resolve the “big data problem" by properly qualifying space object estimation (that uses multi-phenomenology data) and quantifying its resulting uncertainty• Qualifying space object estimation resolves what minimal set of data are required to address a specific critical need and ensure the derived products are produced and disseminated on an operationally favorable timelineThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/PR8 Military Space Situational Awareness 20203-4 September 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.--END—About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



