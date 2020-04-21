Coronavirus - Africa: Background Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa and the U.S. Response - April 22, 2020

EVENT: Please join us on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 for a telephonic press briefing with a senior U.S. official speaking on background about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

BACKGROUND:

The United States is the undisputed leader in the provision of health and humanitarian aid, around the world and has continued to demonstrate its global leadership in public health and humanitarian assistance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. State Department, USAID, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are working together to support health systems, humanitarian assistance, and economic, security, and stabilization efforts worldwide with $2.7 billion in emergency supplemental funding. In Africa, the U.S is providing more than $65 million in health assistance that will help governments with laboratory preparations, case-finding activities and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more.

DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 14:00 SAST (Johannesburg) | 12:00 UTC | 08:00 EDT

Languages: English. French interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: ON BACKGROUND, Attributed to a Senior Administration Official

