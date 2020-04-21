Global Nebulizers Market 2020 Global Trends And Strategies

The Business Reseach Company's latest study on Nebulizers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nebulizers market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2019 to about $1.7 billion in 2020 as these devices are used for respiratory infection treatments in mild COVID-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.3 billion at a CAGR of 10.9% through 2023. Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices, including nebulizers, over the forecast period. However, drug wastage during exhalation is challenging the growth of the nebulizer market.

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.

The global nebulizers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - Pneumatic Nebulizer; Ultrasonic Nebulizer; Mesh Nebulizer

By Application - COPD; Cystic Fibrosis; Asthma; Others

By Geography - The global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Nebulizers Market

To overcome the challenges of existing nebulizers, advanced novel nebulizers are coming into existence. The technologically advanced nebulizers, including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers, decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery.

Where To Learn More

Read Nebulizers Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global nebulizers market

Data Segmentations: nebulizers market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Nebulizers Market Organizations Covered: Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc, Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, GF Health Products, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, nebulizers market customer information, nebulizers market product/service analysis – product examples, nebulizers market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global nebulizers market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Nebulizers Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the nebulizers market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Nebulizers Sector: The report reveals where the global nebulizers industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

