Coronavirus - Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)
The Ministry of Health informs the public of two (2) more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to twenty-four (24).
The details on the newly confirmed cases are:
The 23rd case is a 60 year old female residing in Manzini Region. She presented moderate to severe illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals o the country. She has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The 24th case is a 33 year old male. residing o the Manzini Region. who presented with mild symptoms of the disease, which is fever and body pains. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.
A total of twenty-four (24) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.
• Eight (8) cases have been treated and confirmed negative
• Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment
• One (1) died
• Two (2) are undergoing admission processes
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
1) All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health.
2) The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.
3) All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.
4) A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for afresh one.
5) The public is advised to continue with observing hand hygiene measures and cough etiquette.
The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 20th April 2020:
|
Date
|
Case No.
|
Gender
|
Age
|
Travel History
|
Nationality
|
Clinical Condition
|
22-03-20
|
004
|
F
|
55yrs
|
RSA – Gauteng Province
|
Expatriate, Hhohho
|
Recovered and awaiting final results
|
23-03-20
|
005
|
M
|
52yrs
|
USA
|
Expatriate, Hhohho
|
Recovered and awaiting final results
|
08-04-20
|
011
|
M
|
44yrs
|
No travel history, under investigation
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
|
08-04-20
|
012
|
F
|
36yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
|
11-04-2020
|
013
|
M
|
37yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
|
11-04-2020
|
014
|
M
|
14yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with a positive case
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
|
13-04-20
|
015
|
M
|
59yrs
|
No history of travel, investigating contacts
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Deceased
|
15-04-2020
|
016
|
F
|
25yrs
|
No history of recent travel
|
LiSwati, Hhohho
|
Mild disease and recovering
|
16-04-2020
|
017
|
M
|
36yrs
|
No history of recent travel
|
LiSwati, Hhohho
|
Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering
|
17-04-2020
|
018
|
F
|
35yrs
|
No history of travel
|
LiSwati, Hhohho
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
17-04-2020
|
019
|
F
|
39yrs
|
No history of travel
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
18-04-2020
|
020
|
M
|
53yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
18-04-2020
|
021
|
M
|
31yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with #17
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
18-04-2020
|
022
|
M
|
44yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
20-04-2020
|
023
|
F
|
60yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Moderate to severe disease, admission process ongoing
|
20-04-2020
|
024
|
M
|
33yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.