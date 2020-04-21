Coronavirus - Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)

The Ministry of Health informs the public of two (2) more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to twenty-four (24).

The details on the newly confirmed cases are:

The 23rd case is a 60 year old female residing in Manzini Region. She presented moderate to severe illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals o the country. She has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The 24th case is a 33 year old male. residing o the Manzini Region. who presented with mild symptoms of the disease, which is fever and body pains. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

A total of twenty-four (24) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

• Eight (8) cases have been treated and confirmed negative

• Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment

• One (1) died

• Two (2) are undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

1) All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health.

2) The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

3) All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.

4) A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for afresh one.

5) The public is advised to continue with observing hand hygiene measures and cough etiquette.

The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 20th April 2020:

Date Case No. Gender Age Travel History Nationality Clinical Condition 22-03-20 004 F 55yrs RSA – Gauteng Province Expatriate, Hhohho Recovered and awaiting final results 23-03-20 005 M 52yrs USA Expatriate, Hhohho Recovered and awaiting final results 08-04-20 011 M 44yrs No travel history, under investigation LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results 08-04-20 012 F 36yrs No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results 11-04-2020 013 M 37yrs No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results 11-04-2020 014 M 14yrs No history of travel, contact with a positive case LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results 13-04-20 015 M 59yrs No history of travel, investigating contacts LiSwati, Manzini Deceased 15-04-2020 016 F 25yrs No history of recent travel LiSwati, Hhohho Mild disease and recovering 16-04-2020 017 M 36yrs No history of recent travel LiSwati, Hhohho Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering 17-04-2020 018 F 35yrs No history of travel LiSwati, Hhohho Mild disease, recovering 17-04-2020 019 F 39yrs No history of travel LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering 18-04-2020 020 M 53yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering 18-04-2020 021 M 31yrs No history of travel, contact with #17 LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering 18-04-2020 022 M 44yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovering 20-04-2020 023 F 60yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati, Manzini Moderate to severe disease, admission process ongoing 20-04-2020 024 M 33yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati, Manzini Mild disease, admission ongoing



