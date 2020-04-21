Global Functional Drinks Market Growth Report by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Functional Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A Functional drink is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables.

The energy beverages segment accounted for the major shares of the functional beverage market. Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and other ingredients which provide instant energy and help in growing muscle and bones. This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the functional beverage industry by. Consumers in this region prefer functional drinks due to the increased awareness of health and fitness. Additionally, since most of the gyms and sports clubs offer these energy drinks on their premises, its sales have increased over the past few years. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Functional Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Drinks in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Functional Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Danone

PepsiCo

Unilever

Campbell Soup

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra

Uni-President

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

JDB Group

RED BULL

Suntory

Rockstar

Monster Energy

Market size by Product

Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water

Other

Market size by End User

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Functional Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Functional Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Functional Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Functional Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Functional Drinks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



