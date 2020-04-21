Norwegian Heritage Brand Amundsen Sports Inspires Appreciation of Nature with Friluftsliv

Friluftsliv is a state of mind, not an activity, nor a competition. It represents the values of what nature gives us in return. The concept of Play Well Out There is that we want to remind everyone to never lose their inner child. Amundsen Sports is a unique heritage performance brand from Norway.

Friluftsliv is simply being in harmony with nature. It is a sense of detachment from daily struggles that empowers and re-energizes us and provides stability.

While taking the necessary precautions, enjoying nature should be highly prioritized in the coming months.” — Jorgen Amundsen, Founder of Amundsen Sports

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those unfamiliar with this unique apparel brand, Amundsen Sports was born in Oslo, Norway, in 2011, the brainchild of Jorgen Amundsen — industrial designer and relative of Roald Amundsen — and Erik Friis, Norwegian explorer and skier. Together they questioned the way people dress for their outdoor activities, in a market that seemed to have forgotten essential knowledge built up over decades, that Roald first studied from the Inuits at the turn of the 20th Century as the first European to plant a flag in Antarctica.

Founded 100 years from the day of Roald’s flag planting, his successful combination of tradition with innovation is what inspires Amundsen on its mission to enhance and simplify everyday life for outdoor enthusiasts.

To inspire outdoorists and consumers everywhere during these challenging times, we want to introduce you to a concept that has evolved in Norwegian culture for centuries.

Friluftsliv (frilufts | liv) is a state of mind that indirectly translates in English to “Free - Air - Life.” It is not an activity, nor a competition. It encompasses the values of what nature gives in return. While taking the necessary precautions, enjoying nature should be highly prioritized in the coming months. Fresh air, silence, and space should be cherished and pursued to maintain a clear mind. This will only bolster our fundamentals to undertake the challenges ahead. Friluftsliv, regardless of activity, is simply being in harmony with nature. It is a sense of detachment from the daily grind that empowers and re-energizes us to enable longevity and stability in our lives. This is the groundwork for our slogan, Play Well Out There, and we want to remind everyone to never lose their inner child, to create, and enjoy your own Friluftsliv.

Amundsen Sports progressive European designs, sustainable manufacturing practices, and commitment to ensuring their ingredients are ethically sourced and of the highest quality is unparalleled. This ethos includes a short-travel manufacturing process, using European fabrics and natural materials whenever possible, as well as the most stylish and lasting silhouettes and design innovations. Working with natural materials such as wool and cotton in unique ways, these products are not mass produced in the usual ways of other contemporary outdoor performance apparel, and the brand offers consumers and retailers a new way to approach adventure.

For Summer 2020, Amundsen is presenting a groundbreaking collection of fashion-forward, heritage-inspired, and European-made performance pieces designed to inspire your own personal Friluftsliv. Amundsen is unique in that its focus on short-travel manufacturing, the highest quality materials, versatile and adaptable designs and technology, and timeless style is not meant to be consumed meaninglessly and thrown away. Each piece builds upon a simple and versatile outdoor wardrobe meant to fade and endure with you over the years. Here is a selection of five classic pieces for Summer 2020, representing broader, but still refined, category offerings.

Field Shorts (Mens/Womens)

Available in five- and seven-inch inseam lengths, the Amundsen Field Shorts are unique amongst outdoor apparel offerings for SS20 with their stretch Cordura and waxed cotton canvas construction. These European-made and imported fashion-forward Norwegian designed shorts are indestructible for the woods, boating, mountains and all the moments in between.

Roamer Fleece (Mens/Womens)

Ideal for a wide range of outdoor activities, the Roamer Fleece is a stylish, all-around pullover top made from versatile Polartec polyester fleece. These simple pieces for men and women feature wind and water resistant woven fabric on the shoulders and chest, available in Faded Blue, Desert, and Golden Pyre. This is the only layering piece you’ll need for those rugged, romantic, nordic summer nights in camp.

Safari Linen Shirt (Mens/Womens)

In the tradition of all sun-baked climates, there is nothing better to keep you cool than a long-sleeved lightweight linen shirt -- even better when it is so distinguished it takes you straight to the local watering hole at night. Our garment-dyed linen shirts are available in five colors: Natural, Desert, Olive, Red Clay, and Faded Navy. The garment dye saves water and waste, crafted with 100-percent European linen. Both men’s and women’s feature two large chest pockets and reinforced elbows. Wear wrinkled.

Safari Boots

After just two days on the market, the Limited Edition Safari Muck boot was already the most popular footwear model Amundsen Sports has ever made. In 2018 Amundsen launched the Ilujjiniq Mountain Muck, with the unique and interchangeable inner-boot layering concept. To follow up on that award-winning offering, they now present the Safari Muck. In the Spirit of Amundsen, this versatile hiker embodies the true meaning of the word “safari” -- purpose built to be the ultimate boot for journeys and expeditions during warmer months with a tightly sewn Vibram sole. The boot is built in sueded leather and cotton canvas for quick drying, aesthetic appeal, and comfort. As with all Amundsen apparel and footwear, the goal is to simplify your everyday outdoor lifestyle with timeless design and products of the highest quality. The Safari boot is built to ensure that your goals and activities won’t be compromised. Designed in Norway, tested in Africa, the Safari Muck is truly one of a kind.

Amundsen Luggage

Ideal for a wide range of travel and outdoor activities, the Safari Luggage collection is built sewed from cotton canvas, leather and copper, quintessential for traveling with style and functionality in mind. Strong but not too heavy, pieces are designed to fit well in overhead bins and on small propeller planes. A three-piece collection of essential sizes for any safari, each style is available in Natural or Nato colored canvas.

To learn more about media and retail opportunities with the brand, and for further inspiration during these difficult days of social distancing, visit Amundsen Sports online. To find out how Formidable Media can bring a new level of prestige and creative marketing to your business, contact Formidable Media at the email and phone below.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.