Due To The 2020 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic, American Express and Captial One Are Letting Borrowers Pay Later

Car Title Loans California

Not only has COVID-19 led to a dramatic dip in the stock market, but the coronavirus pandemic has also resulted in both temporary and permanent layoffs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortunately, most major credit card issuers are responding by offering assistance to their customers. Goldman Sachs, which issues the Apple Card, is allowing customers to skip their March payments (and, now, their April payments) without accruing any interest fees. American Express and Capital One are following suit with similar programs for eligible cardholders.

As reported by Richard Kerr of The Points Guy, Amex will waive interest charges and late fees and offer lower interest rates on a case-by-case basis for those who request assistance. According to The New York Times, American Express will also allow cardholders to skip payments without accruing interest.

Don't just skip a payment and expect to see your interest fees waived; if you have a consumer or business Amex card and you're not in a position to pay your statement balance, call the number on the back of your card or log into your account and start a chat. Be prepared to explain how COVID-19 has impacted your financial situation, and note that if Amex account services do offer any financial relief, your accounts will be frozen until they're paid off, and you won't be able to access your Membership Rewards points balance until your accounts are paid off.

Capital One encourages cardholders facing financial difficulties to contact the issuer. The New York Times reports that Capital One is offering cardholders the ability to skip payments without interest, but again, contact the issuer to discuss your options before assuming you're eligible for this.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.