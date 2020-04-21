Will The 2020 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic Affect My Retirement Savings?

Car Title Loans California

The economic impact of the coronavirus may fall especially hard on retirees who are living on a fixed income.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement accounts have lost value, and savings accounts are likely to generate even less interest than they did in the recent past. However, the Social Security and Medicare programs have recently been tweaked to support retirees.

Here is how the coronavirus pandemic could financially impact retirees:

Social Security offices are closed.

Medicare will now pay for telehealth services.

Retirement accounts have lost value.

Savings accounts will pay lower interest rates.

Recreation spending has dropped.

The urge to panic is strong, but stay rational.

All local Social Security offices were closed to the public beginning on March 17, 2020, to prevent the spread of the virus among the older population. Scheduled appointments will now be handled over the phone. Social Security payments will continue as scheduled via direct deposit or the postal service. Seniors will still be able to access many services online via my Social Security account or by calling 1-800-772-1213. Those who wish to enroll in retirement, disability or Medicare benefits can still do so online.

Medicare beneficiaries will be able to speak with their doctors from home without traveling to a doctor's office or hospital for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Medicare will pay for telehealth visits with doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists and licensed clinical social workers starting on March 6, 2020.

Watching your retirement account balance plummet is especially horrifying for those who are already retired. "Minimizing and/or delaying withdrawals from retirement accounts while we are in the midst of the crisis allows your accounts time to recover," says Adrienne Ross, a certified financial planner for Clear Insight Financial Planning in Spokane, Washington. "It allows you to delay or avoid selling assets when they are down in value." Think about ways to delay purchases and reduce spending to give your investments time to recover in value before you lock in the loss by selling your assets.



