2020 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic Causes Global Recession In The First Quarter Of The Year

The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11th, as the outbreak has now spread to 100+ countries.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total infections outside of China are accelerating, with the global infection toll surpassing 200,000 as of March 18, with China’s contribution at more than 81,000. As coronavirus spreads at the community level, public health policies are shifting from ‘containment’ to ‘delaying’ and/or ‘mitigation.' This approach accepts the idea that the virus will spread in society and emphasizes slowing the speed and scale of the diffusion process.

J.P Morgan economists’ views on the economic consequences of the virus shock have evolved dramatically in recent weeks concerning the severity and duration of the outbreak. J.P. Morgan Global Economics Research now expects the global economy to experience an unprecedented contraction during the first half of the year as containment measures are driving deep collapses in monthly economic activity.

The U.S. economy is projected to contract by 14% in the second quarter, after experiencing a 4% contraction in the first quarter, before recovering to 8% and 4% growth in the third and fourth quarters. Euro area GDP will suffer an even deeper contraction, with double-digit declines of 15% and 22% in the first and second quarters, before rebounding by 45% and 3.5% in the third and fourth quarters.

“The collapse in air travel demand brought on by these severe travel restrictions and the reluctance of travelers to fly has the potential to materially reshape global aviation more meaningfully than the events of September 11th,” said Jamie Baker, U.S. Airline and Aircraft Leasing Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan.

North America drives one-fifth of global activity but generates two-thirds of global profits. This implies that airline failures may solely occur elsewhere, thereby paving the way for higher international margins for the North American 'Big Four' (Air Canada, Delta, American, and United) as the crisis fades. 2019 already witnessed a record number of airline failures despite a favorable fundamental backdrop.



