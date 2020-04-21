David Reagan, Atlanta-based Personal Trainer, Discusses Fitness and Entrepreneurship with Ideamensch

David Reagan spoke with Ideamensch about his own path to fitness and why he decided to make his passion for wellness a life purpose.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview, David Reagan, a founder of David Reagan Atlanta Training, discusses what fitness means to his overall happiness and how, through his personalized workout plans and entrepreneurial spirit, his company has managed to successfully help people in Atlanta achieve their fitness goals and live more satisfactory lives.

In an open and sincere exchange, Reagan shares his thoughts on the fitness trends that excite him at this moment and discusses how planning, prioritizing, and delegating has made him a better entrepreneur. “You have to do what makes the most impact. For me, it’s client work”, mentioned Reagan.

He explains that most of his clients are busy high-end executives that believe they do not have time for fitness or meal prepping. By planning, prioritizing and delegating, Reagan and his team show them that, with the right planning, having a fitness routine can fit into their fast-paced lifestyles.

He also talks about the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during hard times and the need to constantly check yourself in order to make sure you ‘keep doing the things you love and enjoy in life’.

“Hardships reveal our purpose. So embrace them and do not resist the change mentions. Mainly because my business wouldn’t exist if I didn’t go through the dark times in my life. It also applies to current events, by the way. We can either be afraid of what is happening or embrace reality. I believe that many people will discover their purpose after the quarantine is over”, said Reagan.

Reagan attributes digital marketing and blogging as a key factor in his company’s success. With a recently launched website and ongoing content, his number one goal is to improve client experience. Now that most gyms are closed, he is adamant to stay connected with his clients remotely and help them keep an active lifestyle, even in isolation. He also schedules time for himself to make sure he ‘practice what we preach’.

In tune with his positive attitude, Reagan also admits that he hopes the coronavirus outbreak will be followed by a spike of healthy lifestyle changes, especially regarding the prevention and treatment of respiratory illnesses. He is a big promoter of a holistic lifestyle and has even started introducing diaphragm breathing exercises to his clients in order to help them improve their lung function.

He confesses that there are many natural remedies from respiratory symptoms that we do not know about, so he has started digging into all the information he can related to this subject.

He finally finishes the interview with his favorite quote by Gandhi: “Be the change you want to see in the world”.

To get more information on David Reagan and his personal training plans, weight loss training plans and nutritional advice, visit: https://www.davidreaganatlanta.com/

About David Reagan

David Reagan is a NASM Certified personal trainer from Atlanta, who specializes in weight loss, personalized workout plans, bodybuilding, and nutrition. He caters to high-end clients and executives, helping them achieve their fitness goals by accommodating their busy schedules. The client’s needs come first, and David’s fitness plan will set you up on the path to success.



