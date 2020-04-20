Phaze Concrete Experts Explain the History of Precast Concrete

Phaze Concrete, the leading experts in the construction industry, explains the history of precast concrete, dating back to around 1300 BC.

CEDAR CITY, UT, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Large-scale construction projects are very complex and challenging, even for the most experienced engineers and contractors. There are a million separate parts that must come together as one cohesive unit, and when it comes to materials, every decision is essential. Phaze Concrete, a leading construction company in the United States, explains that in the planning process, the development of materials and building methods are crucial.Precast concrete is usually the preferred solution when it comes to construction. However, Phaze Concrete experts note that it has only recently been popular in big commercial projects, despite the technique being around for as long as concrete itself. When you look back in history, concrete can be traced to builders in the Middle East around 1300 BC. According to Phaze Concrete, early builders cover clay homes with burned limestone, the precursor to modern cement.After only a few centuries, the Romans began to create their cement mixtures by combining crushed limestone with sand, water, and other soft rocks. Phaze Concrete explains that wooden molds were then introduced, which increased construction precision and accuracy. More sophisticated systems came about with the help of tools. According to Phaze Concrete, the Romans made intricate aqueduct systems and catacombs.Archeologists also found extensive tunnel systems underground that are still intact today. Phaze Concrete experts explain that their pre-mold concrete methods allowed builders to install multiple concrete slabs at once time, no matter the weather. Their fundamental principles of precast concrete were continuously used and expanded upon over time. According to Phaze Concrete, many sprawling cities in Europe and Asia today are greatly inspired by early works of precast concrete construction.Despite its success, precast concrete construction was not popular until the early 1900s in North America. John Alexander Brodie, a British engineer, made a ground-breaking innovation by patenting the process of making precast paneled buildings. The experts at Phaze Concrete then go on to explain that on June 18th, 1954, the Precast Concrete Institute was formed to regulate information and proper construction practices related to precast and prestressed concrete. The institute built and maintained well-known industry standards.In modern construction practices, precast concrete is widely used for the many benefits it provides. Phaze Concrete notes that precast concrete gives designers the ability to choose from many different shapes, textures, and colors. It can even be made to look like more expensive natural materials. Designers and builders love having more freedom and flexibility in the budget so that they can create a beautiful and long-lasting result.According to Phaze Concrete, the most significant benefit of precast concrete is its ability to be used in structural and architectural components simultaneously. It can be used to make a concrete building entirely out of precast material.



