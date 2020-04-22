NFL Star Running Back, Saquon Barkley, Donating to New York/New Jersey Food Banks

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back The Community Food Bank of New Jersey The Food Bank for New York City

Barkley is teaming up with Campbell’s, for whom he is a spokesperson, to support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and the Food Bank for New York City.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The morality that Saquon Barkley showcases in these troubling times is truly unparalleled. He possesses a righteousness that aims to serve his community as best as he can. In these times he continues to make a difference socially through charitable donations. Recently, Saquon partnered with Pepsi to fight child hunger through No Kid Hungry. Now, during the interim of the next NFL season, Barkley is making effective use of his vast resources, contributing to the local food banks to help the less fortunate in this moment of crisis.

“To support our local communities during this COVID19 pandemic, Campbell’s Chunky and I are donating to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and the Food Bank for New York City,” states Saquon.

Barkley is teaming up with the folks at Campbell’s, for whom he is a spokesperson, to support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and the Food Bank for New York City. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey located in Hillside, New Jersey. They are the state’s largest anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization. Working together with volunteers, donors and our many partners, they fill the emptiness caused by hunger with “Food, Help and Hope”. “We fight hunger and poverty in New Jersey by assisting those in need and seeking long-term solutions. We engage, educate and empower all sectors of society in the battle,” states The Community Food Bank of New Jersey. Their website is https://cfbnj.org/.

The Food Bank for New York City is the city’s major hunger-relief organization working to end food poverty across all five boroughs. During this COVID-19 pandemic, Food Bank is taking proactive steps to safely provide food and other resources for the New Yorkers who rely on them. “As our city’s leading hunger-relief organization, we stand prepared to provide emergency food to vulnerable New Yorkers who may be quarantined, along with those impacted by the economic downturn. Your gift today will help us keep meals on the table for growing number of New Yorkers in need.” Their website is https://www.foodbanknyc.org/.

“At the end of the day it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished, it’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back,” states Saquon. “If you’re able to donate, please visit their websites.”

