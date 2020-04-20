There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,250 in the last 365 days.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings Impacted by Increased Provision for Credit Losses Under CECL Related to Economic Outlook Driven by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Declares $0.26 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (“CECL”), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“As we all navigate the current challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BMT remains focused on the safety of our people and providing our customers uninterrupted service. We are committed to assisting our small business community through our active participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and our employees are working tirelessly to process applications and fund loans under the program,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The banking industry, under the new loan loss reserve guidelines, must take a forward-looking approach to the economy as a predictor of future loan losses. BMT’s historical loan losses have been very strong compared to our peers and credit quality did not materially deteriorate in the first quarter, however under this new guidance we must look out several years and reserve for potential losses now. This environment of uncertainly is expected to persist throughout 2020 and new economic data could indicate increases or reductions in our loan loss reserves. That said, the fundamentals of the Bank were strong as we entered this unprecedented time. Setting aside the provision for credit losses, we performed well in the first quarter and this speaks to our solid foundation supported by a diversified earnings profile, a strong capital base designed to withstand a stressed environment and robust sources of liquidity. This foundation coupled with our amazing team of professionals leave us well positioned to face any challenges and volatility from the economic environment,” Mr. Leto concluded.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

  • A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $30.1 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included a $348 thousand increase in net interest income and decreases of $5.0 million and $7.2 million in noninterest income and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.
     
  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, an increase of $348 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $344 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, an increase of $478 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $1.1 million and $102 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand and $274 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended December 31, 2019.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $54.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $102 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $19.0 million in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $428 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $139.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $274 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $51.1 million over the linked quarter and experienced a six basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.26% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $5.0 million decrease over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million, $1.6 million, and $504 thousand in capital markets revenue, other operating income, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The decrease in capital markets revenue was primarily due to higher volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the current quarter. The $1.6 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets. The decrease in fees for wealth management services was primarily related to the impact of the decline in the market value of wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) resulting from the volatility in the markets seen in the first quarter of 2020.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was relatively unchanged, decreasing $12 thousand, as compared to the linked quarter. Decreases of $1.7 million, $386 thousand, $198 thousand, and $191 thousand in salaries and wages, professional fees, advertising expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million, $815 thousand, and $218 thousand in other operating expense, employee benefits and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation's adoption of CECL.
     
  • The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $30.1 million as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in charge-offs on leases during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and a $1.1 million recovery on a commercial real estate loan during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
     
  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019

  • A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $28.6 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included decreases of $1.3 million, $953 thousand, $3.3 million, and $5.7 million in net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.
     
  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, a decrease of $141 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $973 thousand and $325 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $564 thousand and $490 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $260.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $325 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average available for sale investment securities decreased by $32.3 million and experienced an 11 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $460 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared  to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $179.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $490 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average short-term borrowings decreased $17.1 million coupled with a 113 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% and 3.54% for three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the above bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $953 thousand decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2.3 million, $148 thousand, and $139 thousand in other operating income, loan servicing and other fees, and insurance commissions, respectively, partially offset by increases of $776 thousand, $463 thousand, $172 thousand, and $142 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, net gain on sale of other real estate owned, and capital markets revenue, respectively. The $2.3 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to a $732 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2019, due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $3.3 million decrease over the same period in 2019. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.9 million, $666 thousand, $293 thousand, and $237 thousand in salaries and wages, employee benefits, Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in other operating expense. The decreases in salaries and wages and employee benefits was largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation’s adoption of CECL.
     
  • The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $28.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.
     
  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

  • Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $4.92 billion, a decrease of $340.2 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $489.5 million decrease in available for sale investment securities discussed in the bullet point below, partially offset by the $77.9 million increase in portfolio loans and leases discussed in the bullet point below and $87.1 million increase in other assets driven by an $86.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.
     
  • Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2020 totaled $516.5 million, a decrease of $489.5 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2020, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.
     
  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.77 billion as of March 31, 2020 increased by $77.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1%. Increases of $59.1 million, $18.9 million, and $17.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans (non-owner occupied), respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $15.0 million and $11.3 million in home equity lines of credit and consumer loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
     
  • The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $54.1 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $31.5 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.
     
  • Deposits of $3.78 billion as of March 31, 2020 decreased $63.3 million from December 31, 2019. A decrease of $194.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts was partially offset by increases of $29.7 million, $27.5 million, $27.3 million, $24.2 million, and $21.0 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, wholesale time deposits, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively.
     
  • Borrowings of $329.9 million as of March 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $336.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease of $331.2 million in short-term borrowings.
     
  • Wealth assets totaled $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $954.3 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease in wealth assets was primarily the result of the volatility in the markets experienced in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by additions through new business during the quarter. As of March 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $9.59 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $20.7 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.00 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $975.0 million from December 31, 2019.
     
  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation's planned election of the five-year transition provision.

OTHER MATTERS

Given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations in 2020, the Corporation is withdrawing the 2020 targets and financial outlook that were issued, and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2020.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Corporation will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Interested parties may participate by calling 1-888-317-6016.  A taped replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 21, 2020.  This recording may be obtained by calling 1-877-344-7529, referring to conference number 10141874.

The Corporation will simultaneously broadcast the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast on the investor relations portion of the Corporation’s website. To access the call via the Internet, please visit the website at http://services.choruscall.com/links/bmtc200421.html. An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the earnings conference call.

The Corporation’s decision to hold an earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2020 is not indicative of the Corporation’s future plans with respect to earnings conference calls, and decisions regarding whether to continue holding earnings conference calls will be made at a future date.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may result in further increases in the required level of our allowance for credit losses; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of public health issues and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Frank Leto, President, CEO
  610-581-4730
  Mike Harrington, CFO
  610-526-2466



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 69,239     $ 42,328     $ 86,158     $ 49,643     $ 29,449  
Investment securities   537,592       1,027,182       625,452       606,844       578,629  
Loans held for sale   2,785       4,249       5,767       6,333       2,884  
Portfolio loans and leases   3,767,166       3,689,313       3,540,747       3,534,665       3,523,514  
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases   (54,070 )     (22,602 )     (20,777 )     (21,182 )     (20,616 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets   202,225       203,143       204,096       205,050       206,006  
Total assets   4,923,033       5,263,259       4,828,641       4,736,565       4,631,993  
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,850,986       2,944,072       2,794,079       2,691,502       2,755,307  
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   927,922       898,173       904,409       940,911       882,310  
Short-term borrowings   162,045       493,219       203,471       207,828       124,214  
Long-term FHLB advances   47,303       52,269       44,735       47,941       55,407  
Subordinated notes   98,750       98,705       98,660       98,616       98,571  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,798       21,753       21,709       21,665       21,622  
Total liabilities   4,329,854       4,651,032       4,227,706       4,146,410       4,056,886  
Total shareholders' equity   593,179       612,227       600,935       590,155       575,107  
                   
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 50,330     $ 66,060     $ 48,597     $ 37,843     $ 32,742  
Investment securities   542,876       593,289       622,336       587,518       569,915  
Loans held for sale   2,319       4,160       4,375       3,353       1,214  
Portfolio loans and leases   3,736,067       3,594,449       3,528,548       3,520,866       3,476,525  
Total interest-earning assets   4,331,592       4,257,958       4,203,856       4,149,580       4,080,396  
Goodwill and intangible assets   202,760       203,663       204,637       205,593       206,716  
Total assets   4,844,918       4,775,407       4,760,074       4,651,625       4,545,129  
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,853,712       2,799,050       2,776,226       2,794,854       2,674,194  
Short-term borrowings   140,585       121,612       169,985       68,529       157,652  
Long-term FHLB advances   47,335       53,443       45,698       52,397       55,385  
Subordinated notes   98,725       98,681       98,634       98,587       98,542  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,768       21,726       21,680       21,637       21,595  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,162,125       3,094,512       3,112,223       3,036,004       3,007,368  
Total liabilities   4,229,908       4,168,899       4,164,763       4,070,160       3,973,043  
Total shareholders' equity   615,010       606,508       595,311       581,465       572,086  
                   
Income Statement                  
Net interest income $ 36,333     $ 35,985     $ 37,398     $ 36,611     $ 37,647  
Provision for loan and lease losses   32,335       2,225       919       1,627       3,736  
Noninterest income   18,300       23,255       19,455       20,221       19,253  
Noninterest expense   36,418       36,430       35,173       35,188       39,724  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,957 )     4,202       4,402       4,239       2,764  
Net (loss) income   (11,163 )     16,383       16,359       15,778       10,676  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest         (1 )     (1 )     (7 )     (1 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation   (11,163 )     16,384       16,360       15,785       10,677  
Basic earnings per share   (0.56 )     0.81       0.81       0.78       0.53  
Diluted earnings per share   (0.56 )     0.81       0.81       0.78       0.53  
Net (loss) income (core) (1)   (11,163 )     16,384       16,360       15,785       14,230  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)   (0.56 )     0.81       0.81       0.78       0.71  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)   (0.56 )     0.81       0.81       0.78       0.70  
Dividends paid or accrued per share   0.26       0.26       0.26       0.25       0.25  
Profitability Indicators                  
Return on average assets   (0.93 )%     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.36 %     0.95 %
Return on average equity   (7.30 )%     10.72 %     10.90 %     10.89 %     7.57 %
Return on tangible equity(1)   (10.17 )%     16.85 %     17.35 %     17.62 %     12.65 %
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)   (10.17 )%     16.85 %     17.35 %     17.62 %     16.59 %
Return on average assets (core)(1)   (0.93 )%     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.27 %
Return on average equity (core)(1)   (7.30 )%     10.72 %     10.90 %     10.89 %     10.09 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.38 %     3.36 %     3.54 %     3.55 %     3.75 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   64.98 %     59.89 %     60.19 %     60.23 %     60.26 %
Share Data                  
Closing share price $ 28.38     $ 41.24     $ 36.51     $ 37.32     $ 36.13  
Book value per common share $ 29.78     $ 30.42     $ 29.86     $ 29.31     $ 28.52  
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.66     $ 20.36     $ 19.75     $ 19.16     $ 18.34  
Price / book value   95.30 %     135.57 %     122.27 %     127.33 %     126.68 %
Price / tangible book value   144.35 %     202.55 %     184.86 %     194.78 %     197.00 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   20,053,159       20,213,008       20,208,630       20,244,409       20,271,661  
Shares outstanding, end of period   19,921,524       20,126,296       20,124,193       20,131,854       20,167,729  
Wealth Management Information:                  
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 15,593,732     $ 16,548,060     $ 15,609,786     $ 14,815,298     $ 14,736,512  
Fees for wealth management services $ 11,168     $ 11,672     $ 10,826     $ 11,510     $ 10,392  
Capital Ratios(3)                  
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                  
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")   11.12 %     11.47 %     12.17 %     11.83 %     11.30 %
Total capital to RWA   12.35 %     12.09 %     12.75 %     12.42 %     11.87 %
Tier I leverage ratio   9.12 %     9.37 %     9.75 %     9.61 %     9.48 %
Tangible equity ratio (1)   8.98 %     8.58 %     9.75 %     9.58 %     9.34 %
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   11.12 %     11.47 %     12.17 %     11.83 %     11.30 %
                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                  
Tier I capital to RWA   10.82 %     11.42 %     11.33 %     11.12 %     10.72 %
Total capital to RWA   14.64 %     14.69 %     14.61 %     14.44 %     14.00 %
Tier I leverage ratio   8.88 %     9.33 %     9.07 %     9.04 %     8.99 %
Tangible equity ratio (1)   8.30 %     8.10 %     8.60 %     8.51 %     8.35 %
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   10.27 %     10.86 %     10.75 %     10.54 %     10.14 %
                   
Asset Quality Indicators                  
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 4,073     $ 400     $ 1,324     $ 1,061     $ 2,546  
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 7,557     $ 10,648     $ 14,119     $ 12,179     $ 19,283  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")               72       155       84  
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 7,557     $ 10,648     $ 14,191     $ 12,334     $ 19,367  
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 3,380     $ 6,314     $ 4,940     $ 8,224     $ 8,489  
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due   19,930       7,196       5,273       9,466       6,432  
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due                            
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 23,310     $ 13,510     $ 10,213     $ 17,690     $ 14,921  
                   
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.62 %     0.37 %     0.29 %     0.50 %     0.42 %
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.53 %     0.19 %     0.15 %     0.27 %     0.18 %
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)   0.44 %     0.04 %     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.30 %
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases   0.20 %     0.29 %     0.40 %     0.34 %     0.55 %
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO   0.20 %     0.29 %     0.40 %     0.35 %     0.55 %
NPAs / total assets   0.15 %     0.20 %     0.29 %     0.26 %     0.42 %
ACL / NPLs   715.50 %     212.27 %     147.16 %     173.92 %     106.91 %
ACL / portfolio loans   1.44 %     0.61 %     0.59 %     0.60 %     0.59 %
ACL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)   1.47 %     0.68 %     0.66 %     0.68 %     0.68 %
(Total ACL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)   1.68 %     0.91 %     0.92 %     1.00 %     1.03 %
                   
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 3,248     $ 3,018     $ 5,755     $ 4,190     $ 4,057  
TDRs in compliance with modified terms   4,852       5,071       5,069       5,141       5,149  
Total TDRs $ 8,100     $ 8,089     $ 10,824     $ 9,331     $ 9,206  
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.                  
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.                
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
 


                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 17,803     $ 11,603     $ 8,582     $ 13,742     $ 13,656  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   69,239       42,328       86,158       49,643       29,449  
Cash and cash equivalents   87,042       53,931       94,740       63,385       43,105  
Investment securities, available for sale   516,466       1,005,984       604,181       588,119       559,983  
Investment securities, held to maturity   13,369       12,577       12,947       10,209       10,457  
Investment securities, trading   7,757       8,621       8,324       8,516       8,189  
Loans held for sale   2,785       4,249       5,767       6,333       2,884  
Portfolio loans and leases, originated   3,424,601       3,320,816       3,137,769       3,088,849       3,032,270  
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired   342,565       368,497       402,978       445,816       491,244  
Total portfolio loans and leases   3,767,166       3,689,313       3,540,747       3,534,665       3,523,514  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases   (50,365 )     (22,526 )     (20,675 )     (21,076 )     (20,519 )
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases   (3,705 )     (76 )     (102 )     (106 )     (97 )
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (54,070 )     (22,602 )     (20,777 )     (21,182 )     (20,616 )
Net portfolio loans and leases   3,713,096       3,666,711       3,519,970       3,513,483       3,502,898  
Premises and equipment   63,144       64,965       66,439       68,092       67,279  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   40,157       40,961       42,200       43,116       43,985  
Accrued interest receivable   12,017       12,482       12,746       13,312       13,123  
Mortgage servicing rights   4,115       4,450       4,580       4,744       4,910  
Bank owned life insurance   59,399       59,079       58,749       58,437       58,138  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   11,928       23,744       16,148       14,677       10,526  
Goodwill   184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012  
Intangible assets   18,213       19,131       20,084       21,038       21,994  
Other investments   16,786       16,683       16,683       16,517       16,526  
Other assets   172,747       85,679       161,071       122,575       83,984  
Total assets $ 4,923,033     $ 5,263,259     $ 4,828,641     $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 927,922     $ 898,173     $ 904,409     $ 940,911     $ 882,310  
Interest-bearing   2,850,986       2,944,072       2,794,079       2,691,502       2,755,307  
Total deposits   3,778,908       3,842,245       3,698,488       3,632,413       3,637,617  
Short-term borrowings   162,045       493,219       203,471       207,828       124,214  
Long-term FHLB advances   47,303       52,269       44,735       47,941       55,407  
Subordinated notes   98,750       98,705       98,660       98,616       98,571  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,798       21,753       21,709       21,665       21,622  
Operating lease liabilities   44,482       45,258       46,506       47,393       48,224  
Accrued interest payable   7,230       6,248       9,015       8,244       8,674  
Other liabilities   169,338       91,335       105,122       82,310       62,557  
Total liabilities   4,329,854       4,651,032       4,227,706       4,146,410       4,056,886  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   24,655       24,650       24,646       24,583       24,577  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value   379,495       378,606       377,806       376,652       375,655  
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost   (88,540 )     (81,174 )     (81,089 )     (78,583 )     (76,974 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   8,869       2,187       2,698       1,700       (3,278 )
Retained earnings   269,395       288,653       277,568       266,496       255,813  
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity   593,874       612,922       601,629       590,848       575,793  
Noncontrolling interest   (695 )     (695 )     (694 )     (693 )     (686 )
Total shareholders' equity   593,179       612,227       600,935       590,155       575,107  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,923,033     $ 5,263,259     $ 4,828,641     $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993  
                                       


                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ 1,354,416     $ 1,337,167     $ 1,238,881     $ 1,217,763     $ 1,222,670  
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied   530,667       527,607       499,202       514,013       511,090  
Home equity lines of credit   209,278       224,262       227,682       231,697       228,902  
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens   710,495       706,690       702,588       704,605       703,241  
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens   35,583       36,843       37,240       39,063       41,254  
Construction   221,116       202,198       195,161       195,269       202,717  
Total real estate loans   3,061,555       3,034,767       2,900,754       2,902,410       2,909,874  
Commercial & Industrial   491,298       432,227       426,084       419,936       408,596  
Consumer   45,951       57,241       50,760       49,453       48,682  
Leases   168,362       165,078       163,149       162,866       156,362  
Total non-real estate loans and leases   705,611       654,546       639,993       632,255       613,640  
Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,767,166     $ 3,689,313     $ 3,540,747     $ 3,534,665     $ 3,523,514  
                   
                   
  Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ 181     $ 199     $ 3,055     $ 3,147     $ 3,396  
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied   2,543       4,159       4,535       2,470       1,158  
Home equity lines of credit   758       636       693       470       7,049  
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens   1,080       2,447       2,693       3,102       5,667  
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens   79       83       84       72       400  
Total nonperforming real estate loans   4,641       7,524       11,060       9,261       17,670  
Commercial & Industrial   2,692       2,180       1,991       2,056       620  
Consumer   52       61       75       60       80  
Leases   172       883       993       802       913  
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases   2,916       3,124       3,059       2,918       1,613  
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 7,557     $ 10,648     $ 14,119     $ 12,179     $ 19,283  
                   
                   
  Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ (2 )   $ (1,067 )   $ (7 )   $ (4 )   $ 1,512  
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied         190       680              
Home equity lines of credit   114       33       (22 )     128       102  
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens   727       378       (7 )     339       328  
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens                     52        
Construction   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans   838       (467 )     643       514       1,941  
Commercial & Industrial   612       57       (15 )     (17 )     189  
Consumer   261       227       187       119       102  
Leases   2,362       583       509       445       314  
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases   3,235       867       681       547       605  
Total net charge-offs $ 4,073     $ 400     $ 1,324     $ 1,061     $ 2,546  
                   
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
                   


                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities $ 101   $ 500,101     $ 101   $ 101   $ 100  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   106,679     102,020       172,753     192,799     186,746  
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   4,562     5,379       6,327     6,700     8,468  
State & political subdivisions - taxable                 170     170  
Mortgage-backed securities   374,775     366,002       388,891     348,975     322,913  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   29,699     31,832       35,459     38,724     40,486  
Other debt securities   650     650       650     650     1,100  
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 516,466   $ 1,005,984     $ 604,181   $ 588,119   $ 559,983  
                   
                   
  Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities $ 1   $ 35     $ 1   $ 1   $  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   1,036     (159 )     188     275     (1,334 )
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   10     13       8     8     (5 )
Mortgage-backed securities   11,554     5,025       4,605     3,364     (696 )
Collateralized mortgage obligations   778     36       180     89     (510 )
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 13,379   $ 4,950     $ 4,982   $ 3,737   $ (2,545 )
                   
                   
  Deposits
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 750,127   $ 944,915     $ 778,809   $ 745,134   $ 664,683  
Money market   1,133,952     1,106,478       983,170     966,596     961,348  
Savings   247,799     220,450       248,539     263,830     265,613  
Retail time deposits   406,828     405,123       467,346     502,745     531,522  
Wholesale non-maturity deposits   198,888     177,865       274,121     100,047     47,744  
Wholesale time deposits   113,392     89,241       42,094     113,150     284,397  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,850,986     2,944,072       2,794,079     2,691,502     2,755,307  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   927,922     898,173       904,409     940,911     882,310  
Total deposits $ 3,778,908   $ 3,842,245     $ 3,698,488   $ 3,632,413   $ 3,637,617  
                                 



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 42,795     $ 43,220     $ 45,527     $ 44,783     $ 44,837  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   111       195       143       73       132  
Interest on investment securities   3,201       3,545       3,903       3,532       3,499  
Total interest income   46,107       46,960       49,573       48,388       48,468  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   7,637       8,674       9,510       9,655       8,097  
Interest on short-term borrowings   453       555       937       357       943  
Interest on FHLB advances   244       279       243       269       278  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   295       323       340       352       358  
Interest on subordinated notes   1,145       1,144       1,145       1,144       1,145  
Total interest expense   9,774       10,975       12,175       11,777       10,821  
Net interest income   36,333       35,985       37,398       36,611       37,647  
Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases   32,335       2,225       919       1,627       3,736  
Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases   3,998       33,760       36,479       34,984       33,911  
Noninterest income:                  
Fees for wealth management services   11,168       11,672       10,826       11,510       10,392  
Insurance commissions   1,533       1,666       1,842       1,697       1,672  
Capital markets revenue   2,361       5,455       2,113       1,489       2,219  
Service charges on deposits   846       858       856       852       808  
Loan servicing and other fees   461       489       555       553       609  
Net gain on sale of loans   782       597       674       752       319  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned   148       (48 )     (12 )           (24 )
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks   444       432       346       316       411  
Other operating income   557       2,134       2,255       3,052       2,847  
Total noninterest income   18,300       23,255       19,455       20,221       19,253  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and wages   16,989       18,667       17,765       17,038       20,901  
Employee benefits   3,500       2,685       3,288       3,317       4,166  
Occupancy and bank premises   3,015       3,206       3,008       3,125       3,252  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   2,431       2,401       2,335       2,568       2,389  
Advertising   401       599       587       504       415  
Amortization of intangible assets   918       953       954       956       938  
Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")   231       13       (19 )     10       17  
Professional fees   1,368       1,754       1,044       1,316       1,320  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   116       42       514       513       409  
Data processing   1,394       1,517       1,377       1,303       1,320  
Other operating expenses   6,055       4,593       4,320       4,538       4,597  
Total noninterest expense   36,418       36,430       35,173       35,188       39,724  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (14,120 )     20,585       20,761       20,017       13,440  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,957 )     4,202       4,402       4,239       2,764  
Net (loss) income $ (11,163 )   $ 16,383     $ 16,359     $ 15,778     $ 10,676  
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest         (1 )     (1 )     (7 )     (1 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 10,677  
                   
Per share data:                  
Weighted average shares outstanding   20,053,159       20,124,553       20,132,117       20,144,651       20,168,498  
Dilutive common shares         88,455       76,513       99,758       103,163  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,053,159       20,213,008       20,208,630       20,244,409       20,271,661  
Basic earnings per common share $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.53  
Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.53  
Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
Effective tax rate   20.94 %     20.41 %     21.20 %     21.18 %     20.57 %
                                       


                               
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid
                               
Assets:                              
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 50,330   $ 111   0.89 % $ 66,060   $ 195   1.17 % $ 48,597   $ 143   1.17 % $ 37,843   $ 73   0.77 % $ 32,742   $ 132   1.64 %
Investment securities - available for sale:                              
Taxable   516,244     3,065   2.39 %   566,359     3,334   2.34 %   594,975     3,765   2.51 %   560,999     3,400   2.43 %   543,687     3,363   2.51 %
Tax-exempt   4,909     28   2.29 %   5,844     33   2.24 %   6,594     36   2.17 %   7,530     43   2.29 %   9,795     55   2.28 %
Total investment securities - available for sale   521,153     3,093   2.39 %   572,203     3,367   2.33 %   601,569     3,801   2.51 %   568,529     3,443   2.43 %   553,482     3,418   2.50 %
Investment securities - held to maturity   13,195     87   2.65 %   12,756     84   2.61 %   12,360     80   2.57 %   10,417     71   2.73 %   8,804     67   3.09 %
Investment securities - trading   8,528     25   1.18 %   8,330     99   4.72 %   8,407     27   1.27 %   8,572     24   1.12 %   7,629     22   1.17 %
Loans and leases *   3,738,386     42,898   4.62 %   3,598,609     43,326   4.78 %   3,532,923     45,642   5.13 %   3,524,219     44,903   5.11 %   3,477,739     44,958   5.24 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,331,592     46,214   4.29 %   4,257,958     47,071   4.39 %   4,203,856     49,693   4.69 %   4,149,580     48,514   4.69 %   4,080,396     48,597   4.83 %
Cash and due from banks   12,479         9,829         12,890         13,725         14,414      
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses   (25,786 )       (21,124 )       (21,438 )       (20,844 )       (19,887 )    
Other assets   526,633         528,744         564,766         509,164         470,206      
Total assets $ 4,844,918       $ 4,775,407       $ 4,760,074       $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129      
Liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 2,197,279   $ 4,981   0.91 % $ 2,149,623   $ 5,659   1.04 % $ 1,996,181   $ 5,445   1.08 % $ 1,928,755   $ 5,040   1.05 % $ 1,798,103   $ 3,764   0.85 %
Wholesale deposits   253,322     977   1.55 %   214,229     1,024   1.90 %   299,309     1,729   2.29 %   345,782     2,143   2.49 %   342,696     2,012   2.38 %
Retail time deposits   403,111     1,679   1.68 %   435,198     1,991   1.82 %   480,736     2,336   1.93 %   520,317     2,472   1.91 %   533,395     2,321   1.76 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,853,712     7,637   1.08 %   2,799,050     8,674   1.23 %   2,776,226     9,510   1.36 %   2,794,854     9,655   1.39 %   2,674,194     8,097   1.23 %
Borrowings:                              
Short-term borrowings   140,585     453   1.30 %   121,612     555   1.81 %   169,985     937   2.19 %   68,529     357   2.09 %   157,652     943   2.43 %
Long-term FHLB advances   47,335     244   2.07 %   53,443     279   2.07 %   45,698     243   2.11 %   52,397     269   2.06 %   55,385     278   2.04 %
Subordinated notes   98,725     1,145   4.66 %   98,681     1,144   4.60 %   98,634     1,145   4.61 %   98,587     1,144   4.65 %   98,542     1,145   4.71 %
Jr. subordinated debt   21,768     295   5.45 %   21,726     323   5.90 %   21,680     340   6.22 %   21,637     352   6.53 %   21,595     358   6.72 %
Total borrowings   308,413     2,137   2.79 %   295,462     2,301   3.09 %   335,997     2,665   3.15 %   241,150     2,122   3.53 %   333,174     2,724   3.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,162,125     9,774   1.24 %   3,094,512     10,975   1.41 %   3,112,223     12,175   1.55 %   3,036,004     11,777   1.56 %   3,007,368     10,821   1.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   894,264         915,128         903,314         909,945         871,726      
Other liabilities   173,519         159,259         149,226         124,211         93,949      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,067,783         1,074,387         1,052,540         1,034,156         965,675      
Total liabilities   4,229,908         4,168,899         4,164,763         4,070,160         3,973,043      
Shareholders' equity   615,010         606,508         595,311         581,465         572,086      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,844,918       $ 4,775,407       $ 4,760,074       $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129      
Net interest spread     3.05 %     2.98 %     3.14 %     3.13 %     3.37 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources     0.33 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.42 %     0.38 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   $ 36,440   3.38 %   $ 36,096   3.36 %   $ 37,518   3.54 %   $ 36,737   3.55 %   $ 37,776   3.75 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment   $ 107   0.01 %   $ 111   0.01 %   $ 120   0.01 %   $ 126   0.01 %   $ 129   0.01 %
                               
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
  Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate I Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases Income $ 910   0.10 %   $ 1,027   0.11 %   $ 1,501   0.17 %   $ 1,193   0.14 %   $ 1,997   0.23 %
Retail time deposits Expense $ (118 ) (0.12 )%   $ (134 ) (0.12 )%   $ (151 ) (0.12 )%   $ (171 ) (0.13 )%   $ (222 ) (0.17 )%
Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 34   0.29 %   $ 34   0.25 %   $ 34   0.30 %   $ 34   0.26 %   $ 33   0.24 %
Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 45   0.83 %   $ 44   0.80 %   $ 44   0.81 %   $ 43   0.80 %   $ 42   0.79 %
Net interest income from fair value marks   $ 949       $ 1,083       $ 1,574       $ 1,287       $ 2,144    
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin     0.09 %     0.10 %     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.21 %
                               
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
 



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
                   
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                   
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):                  
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 10,677  
Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:                  
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses                           3,553  
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 14,230  
                   
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):                  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   20,053,159       20,124,553       20,132,117       20,144,651       20,168,498  
Dilutive common shares         88,455       76,513       99,758       103,163  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,053,159       20,213,008       20,208,630       20,244,409       20,271,661  
Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.71  
Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.70  
                   
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:                  
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 10,677  
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets   725       753       754       755       741  
Net tangible income (numerator) $ (10,438 )   $ 17,137     $ 17,114     $ 16,540     $ 11,418  
                   
Average shareholders' equity $ 615,010     $ 606,508     $ 595,311     $ 581,465     $ 572,086  
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest   695       694       693       688       685  
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets   (202,760 )     (203,663 )     (204,637 )     (205,593 )     (206,716 )
Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 412,945     $ 403,539     $ 391,367     $ 376,560     $ 366,055  
                   
Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure)   (10.17 )%     16.85 %     17.35 %     17.62 %     12.65 %
                   
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):                  
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 14,230  
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets   725       753       754       755       741  
Net tangible (loss) income (core) (numerator) $ (10,438 )   $ 17,137     $ 17,114     $ 16,540     $ 14,971  
                   
Average shareholders' equity $ 615,010     $ 606,508     $ 595,311     $ 581,465     $ 572,086  
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest   695       694       693       688       685  
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets   (202,760 )     (203,663 )     (204,637 )     (205,593 )     (206,716 )
Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 412,945     $ 403,539     $ 391,367     $ 376,560     $ 366,055  
                   
Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure)   (10.17 )%     16.85 %     17.35 %     17.62 %     16.59 %
                   
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 593,179     $ 612,227     $ 600,935     $ 590,155     $ 575,107  
Less: Noncontrolling interest   695       695       694       693       686  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (202,225 )     (203,143 )     (204,096 )     (205,050 )     (206,006 )
Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 391,649     $ 409,779     $ 397,533     $ 385,798     $ 369,787  
                   
Total assets $ 4,923,033     $ 5,263,259     $ 4,828,641     $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (202,225 )     (203,143 )     (204,096 )     (205,050 )     (206,006 )
Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,720,808     $ 5,060,116     $ 4,624,545     $ 4,531,515     $ 4,425,987  
                   
Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1)   8.30 %     8.10 %     8.60 %     8.51 %     8.35 %
                   
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC):                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 624,959     $ 624,030     $ 641,565     $ 625,464     $ 605,985  
Less: Noncontrolling interest   695       695       694       693       686  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (201,979 )     (190,694 )     (191,572 )     (192,450 )     (193,329 )
Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 423,675     $ 434,031     $ 450,687     $ 433,707     $ 413,342  
                   
Total assets $ 4,919,004     $ 5,247,649     $ 4,813,704     $ 4,721,394     $ 4,616,724  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (201,979 )     (190,694 )     (191,572 )     (192,450 )     (193,329 )
Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,717,025     $ 5,056,955     $ 4,622,132     $ 4,528,944     $ 4,423,395  
                   
Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1)   8.98 %     8.58 %     9.75 %     9.58 %     9.34 %
                   
Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core)                  
Return on average assets (GAAP)   (0.93 )%     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.36 %     0.95 %
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income   %     %     %     %     0.32 %
Return on average assets (core)   (0.93 )%     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.36 %     1.27 %
                   
Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core)                  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   (7.30 )%     10.72 %     10.90 %     10.89 %     7.57 %
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     2.52 %
Return on average equity (core)   (7.30 )%     10.72 %     10.90 %     10.89 %     10.09 %
                   
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:                  
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.38 %     3.36 %     3.54 %     3.55 %     3.75 %
Effect of fair value marks   0.09 %     0.10 %     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.21 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting   3.29 %     3.26 %     3.39 %     3.43 %     3.54 %
                   
(1)Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
 
 
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting: 
Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 36,440     $ 36,096     $ 37,518     $ 36,737     $ 37,776  
Effect of fair value marks   949       1,083       1,574       1,287       2,144  
Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting $ 35,491     $ 35,013     $ 35,944     $ 35,450     $ 35,632  
                   
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:                  
Noninterest expense $ 36,418     $ 36,430     $ 35,173     $ 35,188     $ 39,724  
Less: certain noninterest expense items*:                  
Amortization of intangibles   (918 )     (953 )     (954 )     (956 )     (938 )
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses                           (4,498 )
Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator) $ 35,500     $ 35,477     $ 34,219     $ 34,232     $ 34,288  
                   
Noninterest income (core) $ 18,300     $ 23,255     $ 19,455     $ 20,221     $ 19,253  
Net interest income   36,333       35,985       37,398       36,611       37,647  
Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator) $ 54,633     $ 59,240     $ 56,853     $ 56,832     $ 56,900  
                   
Efficiency ratio   64.98 %     59.89 %     60.19 %     60.23 %     60.26 %
                   
Supplemental Loan and ACL on Loans and Leases Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures                
                   
Total ACL on loans and leases $ 54,070     $ 22,602     $ 20,777     $ 21,182     $ 20,616  
Less: ACL on acquired loans and leases   3,705       76       102       106       97  
ACL on originated loans and leases $ 50,365     $ 22,526     $ 20,675     $ 21,076     $ 20,519  
                   
Total ACL on loans and leases $ 54,070     $ 22,602     $ 20,777     $ 21,182     $ 20,616  
Loan mark on acquired loans and leases   9,478       10,905       11,948       14,174       15,841  
Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark $ 63,548     $ 33,507     $ 32,725     $ 35,356     $ 36,457  
                   
Total Portfolio loans and leases $ 3,767,166     $ 3,689,313     $ 3,540,747     $ 3,534,665     $ 3,523,514  
Less: Originated loans and leases   3,424,601       3,320,816       3,137,769       3,088,849       3,032,270  
Net acquired loans $ 342,565     $ 368,497     $ 402,978     $ 445,816     $ 491,244  
Add: Loan mark on acquired loans   9,478       10,905       11,948       14,174       15,841  
Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark) $ 352,043     $ 379,402     $ 414,926     $ 459,990     $ 507,085  
Originated loans and leases   3,424,601       3,320,816       3,137,769       3,088,849       3,032,270  
Total Gross portfolio loans and leases $ 3,776,644     $ 3,700,218     $ 3,552,695     $ 3,548,839     $ 3,539,355  
 
* In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.
 


                       
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                      
CECL Accounting Standard Adoption January 1, 2020 (unaudited)                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL, which requires that management’s estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The following table illustrates the impact upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, and the balances as of March 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
                       
  December 31,
2019		   January 1,
2020		   March 31,
2020
  Incurred Loss Method   CECL (Day 1 Adoption)   CECL
  Amount(1)   % of segment   Amount   % of segment   Amount   % of segment
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases:                      
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ 7,960   0.60 %   $ 7,493   0.56 %   $ 13,329   0.98 %
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied   2,825   0.54 %     2,841   0.54 %     4,192   0.79 %
Home equity lines of credit   1,114   0.50 %     1,068   0.48 %     2,748   1.31 %
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens   2,501   0.35 %     4,909   0.69 %     8,316   1.17 %
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens   338   0.92 %     417   1.13 %     517   1.45 %
Construction   1,230   0.61 %     871   0.43 %     6,984   3.16 %
Commercial and industrial   3,835   0.89 %     3,676   0.85 %     8,734   1.78 %
Consumer(3)   438   0.77 %     578   1.01 %     341   0.74 %
Leases   2,361   1.43 %     3,955   2.40 %     8,909   5.29 %
Total Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 22,602   0.61 %   $ 25,808   0.70 %   $ 54,070   1.44 %
                       
Liabilities:                      
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)   360         1,181         4,197    
                       
Total Allowance for credit losses $ 22,962       $ 26,989       $ 58,267    
                       
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
(2) Included within Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.                      
(3) Includes overdrafts.                      

