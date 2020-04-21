Recruiting for Good Congratulates First Members of The Goodie Foodie Club

A club for like-minded family and friends in LA who share the same values. Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals and Now Help Fund The Funnest Weekend Gigs for Kids to Eat + Learn + Work www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding fun community project, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat .' First members of The Goodie Foodie Club are the kids (part of the team) on a fun mission to write 100 restaurant dishes reviews by July 1st, 2020.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder , Carlos Cymerman, "Kids earned their membership status, by doing amazing work, in a timely manner. In the last 10 days, we have surpassed a milestone, finished 27 reviews (over 25% completed). The awesome team of kids is from the Valley and the Westside; and was selected to finish the fun purpose driven project."The Goodie Foodie ClubOur kids get the funnest weekend gigs to write reviews of restaurants they love. Food is sponsored (by Recruiting for Good) and delivered home.1. All content is developed by kids.2. Kids who do a great job, earn more writing gigs.3. Kids learn leadership skills, positive values, and work habitsRobin, mom whose kids are participating in 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' adds, "What I love most about my kids having this opportunity to write food reviews is that it allows me to teach them, in bite-size pieces, one skill at a time, how to improve their writing. Especially now that our schools can no longer provide direct instruction to our children, this is a tremendously helpful and needed experience, not to mention a tasty one! It does indeed give a purpose to a passion in a playful kind of way."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie projects, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com



