Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, to Speak at Virtual Q&A for Penn State’s Student Program Organization

Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back. Penn State Football

“Big news! SPA is hosting a virtual Q&A with the New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley at 6:30 pm EST on Monday, April 20th.” - Penn State

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn State SPA is hosting the former Penn State player and New York Giants running back for a Q&A. Today Monday, April 20, Saquon Barkley will be haviing his virtual homecoming at a Q&A session organized by Penn State’s Student Program Organization. The session will take place on Zoom and launch at 6:30 p.m. To be able to attend the workshop, you will need to sign up online with an email address from Penn State, to which the meeting link will be delivered. When you sign up, you’ll have the opportunity to submit a question for Barkley to answer. To not much surprise, the community is very excited.

“BIG NEWS! SPA is hosting a virtual Q&A with the New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley at 6:30 pm EST on Monday, April 20th,” proclaimed the Student Program Organization via Twitter.

While some of the previously planned SPA lectures have been cancelled or delayed as a result of lessons taken online during the remote learning era, Barkley joins NASA astronaut Eileen Collins as guests virtually presenting. The Student Programming Association (SPA) is a student run organization that exists to serve the student body by providing diverse activities, programming assistance and resources, which enhance a student's overall co-curricular experience. Activities comprise of concerts, novelty events, and lectures, all funded by Penn State University’s student-initiated fee.

This honor to come back and talk to students is very well deserved from Barkley as he has had a successful football career post Penn State, and he hasn’t even been in the NFL for that long. In his first year with the New York Giants, Barkley earned Rookie of the Year honors. He’s also emerged as one of the young faces of the NFL, appearing in plenty of ads and being among the league’s top jersey sales. In his first two NFL seasons serving as the starting running back for the Giants, Barkley has been the focal point for the offense. Even with his season disrupted by injury, Barkley’s statistics after two seasons put him in the conversation for the best running back in professional football.

After accumulating more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and scoring 53 touchdowns in only three seasons, he went on to be the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley finished his career as Penn State's all-time rushing touchdown and total touchdown record holder, surpassing Lydell Mitchell's marks of 38 rushing and 41 total touchdowns, respectively, from 1969-71. Barkley received national attention and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting with 304 total votes and third in Maxwell Award voting. He also received multiple national and Big Ten Conference awards and recognition. During Barkley's three-year collegiate career, he broke and set numerous Penn State records including most rushing touchdowns in a career, most rushing yards by a freshman and sophomore, and most total yards in a single game.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.