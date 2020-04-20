Wenzhou Friendship Society makes $30,000 food bank donation for COVID-19 relief assistance

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Wenzhou Friendship Society, started by 300 families who emigrated to British Columbia from the port city of Wenzhou in China, have donated $30,000 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank for community assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 20th, the society made an online plea for funds which resulted in 100 families donating more than $50,000 in one day. A support hotline manned by volunteers used some of the money to pay for medical protective supplies including N95 masks, gloves and medication for those in need. The remaining money has gone to the food bank.

“We feel it is every Canadian’s responsibility to help and support each other,” says Wenzhou Friendship Society president Mr. Zhu Jian Guo. “We would like to challenge other similar societies to join us and follow in our footsteps to donate to worthy causes during this difficult time.”

Greater Vancouver Food Bank president and CEO David Long says his organization’s buying power can often triple the value of food purchased. “This gift is absolutely incredible and comes at a time of great need,” he says.

The Wenzhou Friendship Society was established to provide support and assistance to new immigrants to Canada and provide a platform for members to give back to the community as a show of gratitude for their new life in Canada.

Emily Han Alyn Edwards Wenzhou Friendship Society Peak Communicators Emily.han1606@yahoo.ca aedwards@peakco.com 604-379-9888 604 908-7231

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab3ea3d-5c3f-4c25-a45d-526840eb8246

Generous donation to Greater Vancouver Food Bank Wenzhou Friendship Society president Mr. Zhu Jian Guo (right) presents a $30,000 cheque to David Long, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Zhu Jian Guo challenges other similar societies to follow in their footsteps to donate to worthy causes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.