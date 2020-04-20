First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank and Park Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 first quarter earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Thursday, April 30, 2020, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.



Conference Call: Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.



Dial-in Numbers: US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.



Telephone Replay: US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10141463. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on May 15, 2020.



Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on May 15, 2020.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $19 billion of assets and an additional $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors Media Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications 708.831.7231 708.831.7345 pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com





