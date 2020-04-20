Global Care Capital Inc. Closes Acquisition of ViraxClear and Portfolio Company, ViraxClear, Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and CE Marking

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Corp. (CSE: HLTH, OTC: RSCZF, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) is pleased to announce that ViraxClear, has obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the COVID-19 test kits it distributes and markets. ViraxClear’s tests can be used by clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). ViraxClear’s COVID-19 test kit also has CE marking allowing sales to the European Community, and to other global markets that accept a CE marking as valid regulatory approval following routine local product registration.



The Company has conducted normal course due diligence to verify the FDA (EUA) and CE marking approvals for the antibody test kits that ViraxClear markets and distributes and its manufacturing partner, Shanghai Liangrun Biomedicine Technology Co. Ltd. manufactures.

The Company will keep the market apprised of ongoing aggregate purchase orders for test kits received by ViraxClear, secured by customer deposit, in excess of US$100,000.

Alex Somjen, president and chief executive officer of Global Care states: "We believe that this authorization is a significant step in helping this COVID-19 test to reach an even wider audience. We believe that serology tests are a potentially powerful tool for identifying anyone who has been infected, whether they have symptoms or not. Many experts agree that accessibility of widespread testing is an important element to 'flattening the curve'. We look forward to ViraxClear pursuing their goal of increasing the availability of advanced and cost-effective COVID-19 testing solutions across the globe."

The company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat the COVID-19 virus at this time.

The Company also announces that its acquisition of ViralClear Rapid Test Corp (d/b/a ViraxClear), closed on April 17th, 2020, under the same terms set out in the Company’s news release dated April 16, 2020.

The Company is fully disclosed of all material news at this time and has not published any paid for material.

The Company wishes to note that the trade name VirexClear was used in the Company’s news release dated April 16th, 2020. The Company confirms that the correct trade name is ViraxClear.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Hybrid Financial on April 15th, 2020, as its Investor Relations Advisor, effective immediately. The agreement with Hybrid Financial provides a monthly fee of CAD15,000 for an initial term of six months.

About ViraxClear

ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company’s main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL CORP.:

Company Contact:

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

asomjen@globalcarecapital.com

Tel: 416-319-5744

