Radius Health to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Thursday May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:45 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965

International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961

Conference ID: 5683238

A replay of the conference call will be available on May 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET and live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's website for ninety days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 5683238. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



