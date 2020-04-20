2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the escalating nature of the coronavirus pandemic and in light of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local public health authorities, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Community Banks, Inc. to be held on May 6, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), at 1 p.m. Eastern Time has been changed to a virtual meeting format only, instead of holding an in-person meeting in Greenville, South Carolina.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING:

As described in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of March 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders of record will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UCBI2020 and use their 16-digit Control Number provided in the Notice to log in to this website.

Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Only one shareholder per 16-digit Control Number can access the 2020 Annual Meeting. Those without a Control Number may attend as guests of the 2020 Annual Meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or participate during the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting. We would encourage shareholders to log in to this website and access the webcast before the virtual Annual Meeting’s start time.

Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate your ownership of our stock as of the record date, are available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UCBI2020.

United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (“UCBI”) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. UCBI is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary (“United”), which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Additional information about UCBI and United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For Additional Information

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_harralson@ucbi.com





