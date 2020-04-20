Who is a founder of the well-known automobile empire?

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyone wants to live a bright life with interesting events, luxury add-ons and red-carpet services to enjoy. It is a really great pleasure to feel yourself prosperous and rich. Moreover, the pampered lifestyle attracts people who live far from big cities, in the backwater regions.And what is the surprise when one of such guy from the small town without any sponsorship and cronyism creates a real automotive empire in a couple of years! Mark Pugachev, the ambitious young Russian man from Chita decided one day to conquer Moscow, having starting a business from scratch. His insisting in doing business and assurance in his success turned to-be businessman from a skillful programmer to one of the most influential men in the world. Having started with profitable Moscow startups (karaoke club, restaurant, etc.), Mark Pugachev arrived at a decision to move to Miami and make great strides in one more deal.Pugachev Concierge Service – one of Mark’s most successful projectsWhen a man is consistent with his beliefs, the perfect result will not be long in coming. Mark Pugachev loves with passion exotic cars and his main objective was to provide his clients with exclusive transportation units they deserve. This idea brought him success and now the company Pugachev Luxury Car Rentals is well-known all over the world. Miami put out a welcome mat to Mark and proved the relevance of luxury rental idea with hundreds of thankful consumers right the first year the project started.It is worth noting that Russian entrepreneur has one necessary feature – the desire to stay strong in the pursuit of his goals. That is why new decision was made – to extend the luxury service range and to offer clients all-inclusive customer care in sunny Miami. And that exactly how Pugachev Concierge Service appeared – a reliable digital assistant for people who aspire to enjoy the high-level comfort by means of luxury add-ons. Public officials, businessmen, celebrities, politicians and other amazing consumers can order the full suite of red-carpet services for their unbelievable recreation in the Florida resort city:It is possible to rent different prestigious automobiles for an indefinite period.There is an option of luxury apartments and exotic villas booking.The company offers a great fleet of exclusive yachts and private jets to hire.The service range includes event planning (special occasions, business trip management, etc.).Sometimes Mark is asked if this project is the last in his business portfolio. A wise entrepreneur likes to answer that the sky’s the limit, so he would not stop developing his startups. Mark is always open for fresh ideas, interesting plans and groundbreaking projects. Moreover, he supports other start-uppers and does not forget about charity.Another side of Miami-based Russian businessmanMark Pugachev does not devote all his energy and power to his work – he has so many things to do. He has a beautiful wife and pretty small daughter, many friends and reliable partners. So the leisure time is a must for Mark’s holiday routine. Additionally, there is no day without sports and healthy food. Mark Pugachev is vegan and Greco-Roman wrestling master. So if you want a founder of Miami automotive empire, attend some sporting events in the Florida resort city. You will meet him here for sure. Let the story of a successful man who one day started everything from scratch inspire you to reach your goals!



