Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, Partners With Pepsi To Fight Child Hunger Through No Kid Hungry

Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back No Kid Hungry Pepsi

“There are tons of kids that rely on school meals and with us staying inside the house & trying to beat this virus, that presents another problem for the kids."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley has made an ongoing effort to elicit family friendly ads, videos, and making a difference socially through charitable donations. He is being a symbol of hope during these difficult times and is continuing to shower the world with acts of goodness. Recently, he held a family friendly video showing his family to the world to introduce themselves as if they were getting ready for Game 7 against the Chicago Bulls. Now, Barkley just posted another video but this time it is in support of a cause. Saquon Barkley stepped up to the plate and announced he’s partnering with Pepsi to fight child hunger through No Kid Hungry.

“There are a lot of kids that rely on school meals and with us staying inside the house and trying to beat this virus, that presents another problem for those kids,” Barkley said in the video. “Let’s make sure no kid goes hungry and let’s make a difference in a lot of these families’ lives.”

No Kid Hungry has donated nearly $5.3 million to 191 organizations in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United states. According to No Kid Hungry, the funds collected so far is being used to provide 2.1 million meals a day to the kids. No Kid Hungry was certainly grateful for the support by Barkley.

“We're so glad you're on Team No Kid Hungry, Saquon! Thank you so much for your support and helping make sure millions of kids get the food they need,” stated No Kid Hungry via Twitter.

Last year, Saquon spent his one of his off-days alongside his mother, Tonya Johnson, donating and handing out soup to members of Covenant House New Jersey. During the event, Barkley handed out more than 10,000 bowls of soup. Covenant House New Jersey provides homeless youth with safe shelter and wrap-around services, including education and job training, so they can move forward to an adulthood free of poverty and the threat of homelessness. Saquon clearly loves to give back to his community by being there for children in need.

This is definitely not Barkley's first appearance in the press with his humanitarian endeavors as a whole. Earlier in 2018, under the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, he revealed that he would raise funds to help 22q, a rare genetic disorder. In addition, it doesn’t surprise that Saquon would make team with No Kid Hungry as he clearly has an affinity for doing the right thing with children. It might even be that Saquon see’s being there for the children in his community and his own child is actually more of a duty. He has a two-year-old daughter that he loves to talk about and support. Earlier in the year he was labeled as a #GirlDad when it was trending due to the untimely death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Saquon sure is keeping up the Mamba Mentality by helping children in need. It is in Saquon’s blood to make sure to be there for them as best as he can.



