UPS Donating 10,000 Respirator Masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Hospital-grade N95 masks to help protect healthcare providers at Children’s

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs for its employees, and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers at Children’s across its hospitals in the Atlanta area.



“Atlanta is UPS’s home – it’s our global headquarters, and the city and the State of Georgia aren’t just communities we serve, but also the city and state that thousands of our employees call home,” said UPS President, South Atlantic District Derrick Johnson. “We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at this time – a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by hospitals around the country.”

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on Children’s for distribution to their healthcare system throughout the metro Atlanta area.

“We are so grateful for this generous donation from UPS,” said Ron Frieson, president of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and External Affairs. “While COVID-19 seems to affect children much less severely than adults, all healthcare providers have felt the effects of a stressed supply chain during this unprecedented event. These masks will go a long way at Children’s, and it is because of ongoing support from organizations like UPS that we can stand strong for our community’s kids and families – even in times of uncertainty.”

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

In addition to masks, The UPS Foundation is an annual supporter of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, providing approximately $110,000 in grants and funding in 2019, and more than $2 million since 1997.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes . The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Media Contact:

Glenn Zaccara

gzaccara@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.