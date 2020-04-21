Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor, Gives 5 Tips on Processing Everyday Grief in Times of Trauma

Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe has not only left many anxious about life and death issues, it's also left people struggling with a host of less obvious, existential losses as they heed stay-home warnings and wonder how bad all of this is going to get. Left unrecognized and unattended, grief can negatively impact every aspect of our being; physically, cognitively, emotionally, and spiritually. Many people are facing difficult battles and might not know where to go or who to turn to. Well, there are professionals in the world who care about the mental state of people during this tough time. One such professional who has great advice in this area of expertise is renown spiritualist and award-winning author, Tracee Dunblazier. Tracee details a list of 5 tips on processing everyday grief in times of trauma and everyone should read it, especially if you find yourself struggling emotionally. She shares her thoughts on why it’s important to acknowledge the grief you may be feeling, how to manage it, and how she believes we will find meaning in it.

Right now, the Covid 19 pandemic is creating a cultural trauma for all of us in many ways. This trauma occurs from a daily focus on fear and the unknown, abrupt financial change, emotional confusion and chronic anxiety, and from a lack of coping skills to handle any one of them. Relationships are strained and support systems break down. It is during these times that we need to find ways of being self-sufficient how we can, and share our resources when it's needed. Stress will reveal itself in many forms and your openness to the process is your biggest ally.

1. It is normal to experience multiple episodes of crying, anger or maniacal laughter in times of cultural trauma.

2. Let yourself let go of shame about feeling strong emotions. (Many people have been taught that showing emotion is unacceptable or a sign of weakness.)

3. Feeling strong emotion does not mean you are out-of-control or crazy.

4. When strong feelings arise, move yourself to a location that allows you to feel them, safely.

5. During times of cultural trauma it's common for grief to be triggered by situations one cannot control. Be patient and honest with yourselves and others. Be clear about your boundaries with loved ones.

Tracee Dunblazier, is a Los Angeles-based spiritual empath, shaman, and a national award-winning author. As a multi-sensitive, Tracee’s blend of intuitive information combined with different modalities, has provided the opportunity for thousands to achieve deep healing and create the success and peace they seek in their lives. Her compassionate, humorous, down-to-earth style empowers her clients, readers, and listeners to address difficult topics with courage and clarity. Because of this, Tracee is consistently called upon by the media for her expert commentary on spirituality and relationship dynamics. Tracee’s been a guest on many prominent television and radio programs, including LA Talk Radio and OmTimes Radio, informing others about spirituality and sacred ritual practices. She teaches workshops, webinars, and offers two online courses on the DailyOm.com. In addition, she hosts speaking engagements touching on subjects like grief, death & dying, unconditional love, self- acceptance, and healing.

In 2015, Tracee founded GoTracee Publishing LLC. It has since grown to be a nationally awarded hybrid publisher that specializes in spiritual-healing memoirs, and divination oracle decks—tools for meditation and self-discovery. Their best-selling” Demon Slayer’s Handbook Series” and “Rainbow Warrior Activation Deck” offer light in dark places. They are game changers for those who suffer. GoTracee’s publications expand the reader’s understanding of spiritual transformation and offer the knowledge they need to live their best life. An accomplished author in addition to her books, Tracee has published articles covering many subjects related to spirituality and relationships, while her blog breaks down current events and daily energy dynamics that everyone experiences.

