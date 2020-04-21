AN EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION IN ALPHARETTA WILL OPEN THIS YEAR: Fairway Social

Guests at Fairway Social will experience world famous courses

Fairway Social, a new golf entertainment concept in Alpharetta Ga. will start construction in May

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Freeman, visionary of LakePoint Sports in Emerson, Georgia, officially announced that construction will begin in May at Fairway Social at The Maxwell in Alpharetta, a golf and entertainment concept combining golf games and unprecedented experiences under one roof. Located in Alpharetta’s city center district, Fairway Social is well-positioned for fun-seeking patrons, both walk-up and arriving by car, at their location at 240 South Main Street.

The 11,000 square foot entertainment destination, Fairway Social, will be located in The Maxwell, a mixed-use development at the northeast corner of South Main Street and Devore Road. The Maxwell is a joint development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC and The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC. A total of 44,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office at The Maxwell will be complemented with 138 residential units. Jason Joseph, Managing Director of Mayfair Street Partners said, “We have been actively seeking this unique blend of food, drinks and games for The Maxwell and believe this concept, by Neal Freeman, creates a true “destination” in downtown Alpharetta. We could not be more excited for our tenants and the residents of Alpharetta. Given we are in unprecedented times, Neal’s commitment to proceed is simply inspiring.”

“Fairway Social will provide a lively destination for friendly competition for all ages,” said Neal Freeman. “Once inside, guests can travel through the world’s most famous golf courses to enjoy our Full Swing golf simulators, www.FullSwingGolf.com, and play on California’s Pebble Beach or Georgia’s Sea Island. An outdoor putting course, known as “The Back Nine,” elevated uptown bar bites with a Georgia golf flair, drinks, and a rooftop patio bar – accentuated by weekend live music, will all come together to create a novel concept,” he said. “Our desire is to create the most ridiculously fun destination possible.”

“That’s why we teamed off-the-wall golf options with delicious eater-tainment, sensational cocktails and top-notch service in an incredibly unique space. We think it will be the perfect place to enjoy a few hours with friends in downtown Alpharetta. “The Back Nine,” will feature a unique concept we created called Cro-Go. It provides an opportunity for players to design their own putting experience using a modified croquet mallet, a light-weight, oversized putting ball and croquet wickets. Fairway Social’s location on the ‘Alpha Loop’, a paved trail that shares similarities to the Atlanta Beltline, is a perfect stopping point along The Loop for a bite to eat, a quick putting game or a round of golf on Pinehurst #2.”

“This next wave of participatory entertainment venues is happening in local communities and combines a variety of unique sports activities in a trending real estate development genre known as ‘competitive socializing’, Neal continued. My family and I have always loved friendly competition in a variety of locations. Now, we are excited about bringing this unique and lively concept to Alpharetta. Once we clear the current ‘stay home’ situation in our country, people will be eager to get out and go to nearby places for affordable fun. We are working hard to ensure that a fresh approach to friendly rivalry under the concept umbrella of sports, is born in downtown Alpharetta, this year, creating more than a dozen new jobs in the restaurant and entertainment category.”

A total of 7 sports simulators will offer virtual golfing on 80+ notable courses as well as provide simulated games for baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, cricket and zombie dodgeball. The Back Nine will feature 9 customizable holes on synthetic turf with synthetic sand traps, bridges over “J’s Creek” and putting challenges amidst lush azalea-laden landscaping. The indoor and outdoor bar area, named “Par Bar,” will be adjacent to comfortable seating for 80+ diners in an area to be known as “The Tee Room.” And the rooftop patio bar, called “Eagles Nest,” will provide fresh air, libations and music.

“We can hardly wait for this fantastic entertainment concept to open,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). “Awesome Alpharetta’s fun times and entertainment experiences are expanding, so our visitors and residents will be eager to get out and go. We are convinced that the Alpharetta CVB and hospitality partners will enjoy many afternoon breaks and after-hours connections with business associates, friends and family at Fairway Social.”

“Our vision is to position Alpharetta as the premier music capitol of Georgia. It’s exciting for me to hear that Fairway Social will have weekend music in the rooftop Eagles Nest,” said Morgan Rodgers, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Alpharetta.

Contact:Neal Freeman, Founder, Sports Community Consultants 404-626-1958,

For the latest news on Fairway Social including the grand opening date, visit https://fairway-social.com

Social media platforms

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/fairwaysocialalpharetta/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fairwaysociala1

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fairwaysocialalpha/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairway-social/

– ### –

About Mayfair Street Partners Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “margin and mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is a partnership of cycle tested Principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their experience and development platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction. www.mayfairstreetpartners.com

About Sports Community Consultants Sports Community Consultants, LLC (“SCC”) is a real estate consulting firm assisting communities develop family-centric sports destinations that focus on family values and wholistic competition similar to the design of LakePoint Sports Community in Northwest Georgia. Entertainment venues and dining experiences, like LakePoint Station and Fairway Social are just two of the consulting services included. www.sportscommunityconsultants.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.