Sukin marks launch of natural hand sanitiser with $1 million product donation to Australia’s Children’s Ground, Foodbank Victoria and Save the Children

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin, Australia’s leading natural skincare brand will donate one million dollars’ worth of personal care products including its new antibacterial hand sanitiser to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



Sukin will provide Australia’s Children’s Ground, Foodbank Victoria and Save the Children with its range of natural hand sanitiser gels and sprays as well as a selection of other personal care items that have been in high demand, such as hand wash, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Foodbank will provide the products to front line charities and individuals, Children’s Ground will distribute to disadvantaged children and families within First Nations communities, while Save The Children will ensure the products reach vulnerable communities across Victoria.

As a locally-based developer, manufacturer and distributor of natural beauty products within the BWX house of natural brands, Sukin was able to adapt its manufacturing processes to respond to the huge surge in demand from Australians for hand sanitiser and produce a completely new product range in just 21 days. It is one of the only natural antibacterial sanitisers available on Australian shelves using naturally derived ethanol.

Rory Gration, BWX Managing Director Asia Pacific, said: “In this extraordinarily challenging time, helping our customers and community, particularly the vulnerable is really important to us. We know that frequently using hand sanitiser and hand washing is critical in containing the virus and we are pleased to play a small part supporting those who need it most.”

Dave McNamara, Foodbank Victoria CEO, said: “We’re incredibly thankful for this generous donation from Sukin. With the rising cost of living, especially during these uncertain times, Victorians experiencing financial hardship are finding it difficult to not just afford food but essential hygiene and personal care items. It’s with the help of our generous donors and supporters, such as Sukin, we’re able to provide access to these necessary items and continue to assist more than 140,000 Victorians every single month.”

Chloe Abbott, Project Manager, Children’s Ground: “We have been absolutely blown away by the support of both individuals and organisations coming together to support our efforts. Lack of resources is just one of many threats to First Nations communities. Having these essentials donated allows us to focus our efforts on other pressing needs – like securing safe accommodation and other necessities for vulnerable families to self-isolate.”

Save the Children CEO, Paul Ronalds, said: “We are extremely grateful for this very generous donation from Sukin. Save the Children is on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic delivering life- saving aid, development and support programs to keep children safe during this crisis. This generous donation will assist us to continue supporting vulnerable communities throughout Australia. Thank you.”

Sukin‘s Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser will be a permanent fixture in the product range which is now available for purchase online and in-store via Sukin’s many retail partners across pharmacy and grocery stores throughout Australia.

About Sukin

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective skincare that’s good for you, your wallet, and the environment too. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging. Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people, and the environment. Everything Sukin uses to make its products can be found in nature. Sukin is the #1 clean beauty brand in Australia, but available nationwide in the US via Target.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

