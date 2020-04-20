Oracle Donates Therapeutic Learning System to HHS to Gather Crowd-Sourced Data on COVID-19

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing an ongoing partnership with Oracle, including Oracle's donation to HHS of the Therapeutic Learning System, an online platform designed to collect real-time medical data related to COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Learning System is a safe, secure web portal designed to gather crowd-sourced, real-time information from doctors and other clinicians about how patients are responding to possible therapeutics to treat COVID-19. The data will not be owned by Oracle or any other private entity.

"We know how important it is to all Americans that we find treatments to help fight back against this invisible enemy, and the platform Oracle has built will help get us as much data as we can collect as quickly as possible," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Oracle's platform will help give us the ability to see real-time information about the patient impact of possible therapeutics around the country, which is critical to combating COVID-19 and reopening the American economy. The work Oracle is doing with HHS and the Trump Administration to deliver data-driven solutions is another tangible result of the all-of-America approach President Trump has led to combat COVID-19."

Doctors and other clinicians who would like to help provide this data can begin reporting on their work with affected patients immediately at http://covid19.oracle.com. The online portal also provides the ability of COVID-19 patients to self-report from home.

The portal is designed to deliver instantaneous analysis of what is working and what is not from the treatment and experience of patients around the country, providing analytics on types of patients, age brackets, underlying health conditions, and symptoms.