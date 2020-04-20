Entrepreneur, Investor, & Self-Proprietor Randal Gindi is Featured in Several Exclusive Online Interviews

As a New York resident,and business professional, Randal Gindi discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and details the current state of the real estate sector.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly successful entrepreneur and investor, Randal Gindi is pleased to announce that he has been featured on several popular interview platforms including Ideamensch and Kivo Daily.While the global economy is in a state of crisis, the real estate market is experiencing an unusual stand still. However, amid the current economic turmoil, professionals like Randal Gindi also believe in a silver lining."I think that despite the fact that a recession is looming over the global economy, this may be an opportunity to question some of the existing systems we have in place and whether or not they work for us." states Randal, "Whether it is real estate or healthcare, I think we can learn a lot from the pandemic."He encourages everyone to remain socially distant during this time to help mitigate the spread of the virus.Those interested in reading what Randal has to say can access the links below.About IdeamenschIdeamensch is a popular interview platform for entrepreneurs and highly successful industry elites. With a passion for providing top quality content, their purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews, content, and community.Read the full interview here About Kivo DailyKivo Daily is a prominent digital media, technology, and brand building company with a focus on business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. Kivo has seen extensive growth and is now considered one of the fastest-growing digital publications in North America.Read the full interview here. About Randal GindiRandal Gindi earned his bachelor's degree from New York University before pursuing a career in business. As a brilliant strategist with an astute eye for market trends, Randal continues to seek new investment opportunities.Randal is also currently in the process of launching an Academic Scholarship Campaign for students pursuing a post-secondary degree in the United States or Canada. The application process will begin late April and he encourages all to apply.



