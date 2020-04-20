LifeSci Search Announces Continued Growth and New San Francisco Office Location

/EIN News/ -- Two key hires broaden scope into digital health, AI-healthcare and medical technology



Opened new location in San Francisco

Named a top 50 healthcare and life sciences focused executive search firm Hunt Scanlon

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Search LLC, a leading life sciences-focused executive search firm, a subsidiary of LifeSci Partners, today announced its expansion within digital health, AI healthcare and medical technology with the addition of Erin Crider and Micaela Sigel. Erin and Micaela each have more than a decade of experience and will bolster the firm’s ability to place C-suite executives and board members. Along with the new hires, LifeSci Search also announced the launch a new office in San Francisco, led by managing partner Elena Liapounova.

LifeSci Search was also recently named one of Hunt Scanlon’s Top 50 Healthcare and Life Sciences Search Firms . Hunt Scanlon measures each firm’s reputation, reach and culture. “We are less than 2 years old and being named on this list is a great milestone, but this is just a start,” said Matt Toner, CEO and co-founder of LifeSci Search.

LifeSci Search also today announced the addition of two experienced search consultants onto its growing medical technology team. “As health technology and AI become increasingly important tools in drug discovery and development as well as improving disease diagnosis and treatment, we felt it was critical to expand our expertise and reach into this field,” said Matt Toner. “With these new hires LifeSci Search have some of the most respected search consultants focused on executing and finding the best talent within medical technology, digital health and healthcare AI.”

LifeSci Search has also opened a new office in California and will be located in San Francisco. Andrew Cronin, president and co-founder of LifeSci Search, added, “Having a presence in San Francisco gives us an opportunity to provide a more personalized approach to clients on the West Coast. We feel it is important to have people based in the geographies we cover so our clients know exactly who they are working with. In the coming months we also plan to hire consultants in the LifeSci Partners offices across Europe, APAC and Israel.”

Erin Crider joins LifeSci Search from global executive search firm who are focused across technology and healthcare, where she was an associate director. Erin has 7 years of executive search experience working with startups and VC funds focused on emerging technology and new solutions in AI, digital health and medical technology.

About LifeSci Search

LifeSci Search ( www.lifescisearch.com ) is the global executive recruitment division of LifeSci Partners operating exclusively within the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare sectors. It leverages unmatched expertise, deep client relationships, and expansive rolodexes that comes with being part of the LifeSci Partners family. A consultative and client partner approach we will fully understand scientifically, operationally and culturally what is more important to you in each search.

We work with 40+ MD’s or PhD’s allowing us to better understand your science. 150+ colleagues, all who have industry experience, meaning we understand the culture of those we you are looking to hire. Lastly with our investor relations, venture fund and banking group, we know exactly how we should be structuring your board or executive team to get most exposure to investors and the street.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners ( www.lifescipartners.com ) is the leading provider of consulting services for life sciences clients in the areas of investor relations, public relations, social and digital media, creative and marketing communications, corporate communications, executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise and decades of experience in capital markets and communications with a global network to deliver unparalleled services to clients. LifeSci Advisors is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. LifeSci Advisor’s team of financial services and investor relations specialists synergistically pair with LifeSci Public Communications’ team of M.D.s and Ph.D.s, positioning the firm to best communicate its clients’ scientific, R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies to diverse audiences. LifeSci Partners’ addition of executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory capabilities provides fully integrated business solutions for life sciences clients across all stages of development.

Contact:

Matt Toner

MToner@LifeSciSearch.com



