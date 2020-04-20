CAROL CARRACCIO, M.D., AND REBECCA LIPNER, PH.D., SELECTED AS RECIPIENTS OF NBME’s 2020 JOHN P. HUBBARD AWARD

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carol Carraccio, M.D., Vice President, Competency-Based Assessment at the American Board of Pediatrics, and Rebecca Lipner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Assessment and Research at the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), were selected as NBME’s 2020 John P. Hubbard Award recipients.

Created in 1983, this award is given annually to individuals who make outstanding contributions to the pursuit of excellence in the field of evaluation in medicine. Alex J. Mechaber, M.D, chaired the 2020 Hubbard Award Selection Committee, which noted the considerable accomplishments of the two outstanding women whom this award celebrates and honors.

In selecting Carraccio, the Committee recognized her significant, innovative, and sustained contributions to Milestones and Entrustable Professional Activities (EPAs). Carraccio is a leader in the development and implementation of each.

“Through the introduction of workplace-based assessment, entrustable professional activities, and milestones, Dr. Carraccio is a visionary leader,” prior Hubbard awardee, Cees Van der Vleuten, Ph.D., wrote. “Dr. Carraccio embraced competency-based medical education directly from the start, and conceptually as well as pragmatically advances assessment to match this major shift in education. She holds numerous leadership roles, both within and outside her specialty. Her impact on educational practice always connects to scholarly work, and her constant productivity in research is impressive. Dr. Carraccio’s papers have significant international impact.”

Moreover, Lipner was recognized by the Committee for her significant, innovative, and sustained contributions that fulfill Hubbard Award criteria.

“Dr. Lipner made enormous contributions to research in assessment,” prior Hubbard Award recipient John J. Norcini, Ph.D., wrote. “Dr. Lipner displayed her considerable skill as a scientist. She is able to recognize important questions and to design studies that directly and clearly answer them. As Senior Vice President for Assessment and Research, she led improvement in assessment at the institutional level. She is central to the numerous advances ABIM made to the assessment components of its certification programs. Dr. Lipner extended her influence in the field through broad collaboration and mentoring while working with the leaders in the field, both individually and institutionally.”

Carraccio and Lipner join the ranks of the distinguished individuals whom NBME has honored over the years with this prestigious award, which celebrates John P. Hubbard’s creative and inspired leadership of NBME throughout his 25-year tenure as the organization’s chief executive.

The 2020 Hubbard Award Selection Committee also included members Anna Chang, M.D.; Monica Cuddy, Ph.D.; Maxine A. Papadakis, M.D.; Kimberly A. Swygert, Ph.D.; and Colin West, M.D., Ph.D.

During these challenging times and while social distancing, it is especially important to celebrate good news and remarkable individuals. In June 2020, NBME will share information about its call for nominations for the 2021 Hubbard Award.

