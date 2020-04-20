Progyny, Inc. Announces Details for Its First Quarter Results Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, will report its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The company will host a conference call at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time (1:45 P.M. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.877.883.0383 and using the passcode 5829856. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.412.902.6506 and using the same passcode.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 19, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. participants) or 1.412.317.0088 (international participants) with the passcode 10143051.

A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.progyny.com .

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been named a CNBC 50 Disruptor for three years in a row, to the INC. 5000, Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC, and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for two years in a row, and Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com

Media:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.