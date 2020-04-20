John Berry joins Forbes Business Council

Attorney John Berry Berry Law Firm

This press release is to announce the new membership of John Berry, attorney and CEO of Berry Law Firm, into the Forbes Business Council.

Berry becomes one of the first attorneys to join the Forbes invitation-only community of entrepreneurs and executives after leading his firm to rank in the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years.” — The Ascendant Group

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forbes Business Council recently announced the addition of John Berry, attorney and CEO of Berry Law Firm, one of America’s fastest-growing businesses. Berry becomes one of the first attorneys to join the invitation-only community of entrepreneurs and executives after leading his firm to rank in the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years. In addition to their staggering business growth, the firm has been lauded for their excellence in the courtroom and for service to Veterans. Berry Law ( www.jsberrylaw.com ) has received multiple distinguished awards, including the 2018 Pro Patria Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the 2019 Department of Labor’s HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award for being one of the top Veteran employers in the nation.John Berry was selected and vetted by a review committee based on his impressive accomplishments, including building one the largest Veteran clienteles in the country. His firm currently represents Veterans Disability claims for clients residing in all 50 states and eight foreign countries, while maintaining an acclaimed criminal defense and personal injury practice in the Midwest. Berry is also a sought-after public speaker and media contributor. He has been featured in such outlets as the Washington Post, ESPN, Thrive Global, and on multiple outlets for ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.By inviting him to join their ranks, the Council will add Berry to their elite circle of thought leaders and key strategic business partners. He has also been asked to share his leadership philosophy and business management insights in original business articles for Forbes, and to contribute to Q&A panels alongside other experts."This is a significant honor and I am excited to work with the Council,” said Berry, “More than anything else, the invitation to join this group is validation that we are advancing our mission at a globally meaningful scale. We remain committed to protecting the rights of Veterans and all Americans, and I look forward to using this opportunity to grow our capabilities and business.”ABOUT FORBES BUSINESS COUNCILThe Forbes Business Council is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In the Forbes Business Council, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.ABOUT JOHN BERRYThrough John´s work as a CEO and attorney, he has seen firsthand how Veterans like him often are misunderstood. He has spent hours listening to the stories of men and women who served our country and now continue to be successful in business and life.VJohn is a popular media contributor discussing the perspectives of Veterans and the latest news in criminal and civil law having been featured on such outlets as the Washington Post, Thrive Global, ESPN, and ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and CW stations in several markets. Recently, John’s firm Berry Law won the Department of Labor’s HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award for being one of the top Veteran employers in the nation. In fact, Berry Law has received multiple awards related to support and employment of Veterans including the 2019 Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, 2018 Military and Veteran Lawyer of the Year-USA award and Berry Law is an accredited member of the National Organization of Veteran Advocates.John has been an active member of the legal community serving as a past president of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney Association, a fellow of the American Board of Criminal Lawyers, and he has been recognized as one of the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers for 8 consecutive years.John has been called upon to speak by many legal organizations, Veteran groups, and recently participated in a forum at The National Press Club.When he’s not fighting for Veterans, John spends time with his two children, enjoys watching football, loves to ski, and is always pushing himself to prepare for the next batt



