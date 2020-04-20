The Salvation Army Receives $2 Million from SECU/SECU Foundation For Emergency Services

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation are partnering with The Salvation Army to help the non-profit deliver emergency services to North Carolinians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Donations of $1 million each from SECU and the Foundation will provide The Salvation Army with funds to help deliver basic services to people across North Carolina in need of food, shelter, or emergency financial assistance. The donations are part of a joint commitment by SECU and the SECU Foundation to provide up to $10 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts. To date a total of $4 million has been awarded.



“The Salvation Army lives its commitment to helping care for the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” remarked Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Their staff and dedicated volunteers are focusing additional efforts to serve those in need during this difficult time. We are happy to provide our support and we applaud the ongoing efforts to make a crucial difference in the lives of people and communities in our state.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jim Arrowood, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, shared his sentiments about receiving the $2 million in donations. He said, “The Salvation Army can help because of support from individuals and organizations in the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the tremendous generosity of State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation. Throughout North Carolina, our dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners are working tirelessly to ensure our neighbors have access to desperately needed resources such as food, emergency financial assistance, and shelter. These wonderful gifts will impact the lives of thousands of people statewide and help us meet the needs for human services during this unprecedented time.”

“SECU and the SECU Foundation wanted to find a way to assist that would provide the greatest impact – leveraging our resources with matching donations was a great solution,” commented Bob Brinson, Board Chair of SECU. “Thousands of people are struggling from loss of wages, health issues, and many other challenges as a result of the pandemic. The Salvation Army’s strong leadership and partnerships with North Carolina organizations who have the experience and ability to act quickly will offer welcome relief and hope during a time of great need.”

SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development

Office: 919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org

The Salvation Army Receives $2 Million from SECU/SECU Foundation For Emergency Services Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair, Lieutenant Colonel Jim Arrowood, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, and Bob Brinson, SECU Board Chair.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.