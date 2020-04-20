Most voluntary carriers are taking action to provide relief to employers and employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study, entitled Voluntary/Worksite Carrier Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic, released to participants on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, found that of the 40 carriers surveyed, 85% have plans to provide relief to employers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most common relief measure mentioned was an extension of the grace period. In addition, 53% of carriers plan to provide financial relief to laid-off employees by allowing them additional time to pay their premiums.



Many carriers are considering other actions like sending special communications or benefit reminders or changes to enrollment options. A few carriers are already planning product changes. Some are modifying wellness benefits while others are considering changes to their critical illness or hospital indemnity offerings.



Voluntary/Worksite Carrier Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



