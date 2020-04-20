There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,079 in the last 365 days.

Most voluntary carriers are taking action to provide relief to employers and employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study, entitled Voluntary/Worksite Carrier Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic, released to participants on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, found that of the 40 carriers surveyed, 85% have plans to provide relief to employers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most common relief measure mentioned was an extension of the grace period. In addition, 53% of carriers plan to provide financial relief to laid-off employees by allowing them additional time to pay their premiums.

Many carriers are considering other actions like sending special communications or benefit reminders or changes to enrollment options. A few carriers are already planning product changes. Some are modifying wellness benefits while others are considering changes to their critical illness or hospital indemnity offerings.

Voluntary/Worksite Carrier Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.