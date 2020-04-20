Sulfur Fertilizers Market Is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in sulfur deficiency in soils and rise in demand for crops that call for high sulfur concentration drive the growth of the global sulfur fertilizer market. By type of agriculture, the controlled environment agriculture segment generated the major share in 2018. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative through 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sulfur fertilizers market was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in sulfur deficiency in soils and rise in demand for crops that call for high sulfur concentration drive the growth of the global sulfur fertilizer market. On the other hand, trend of having organic foods restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing demand for sulfur in the agriculture industry is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5837

The single superphosphate segment to dominate through 2026-

Based on type, the single superphosphate segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2026. The ammonium nitrate-sulphate segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2026. The other segments discussed in the report include Ammonium Sulphate, Sulphate of Potash, and Sulphate Containing Compound Fertilizers.

The controlled environment agriculture segment dominated the market-

Based on type of agriculture, the controlled environment agriculture segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to retain the lion’s share till 2026. Simultaneously, the conventional agriculture segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 2.4% during the study period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5837

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2018, holding around three-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.6% throughout the estimated period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global sulfur fertilizers market report include Israel Chemicals Limited, The Mosaic Company, Sulfur Mills Limited, Yara International, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Nutrien, Ltd., Achema, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Kugler Company. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.