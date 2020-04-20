Covid-19 Treatment Options May Unfold Soon; Several Companies Initiate Phase-4 Clinical Trials, says Fortune Business Insights™

‘COVID-19 Treatment – Pipeline Review, 2020’ provides a comprehensive overview of the drug molecules that are in the R&D pipeline by molecule, recruitment stage, phases, study type, gender, and other factors such as age group and sponsor.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corona virus pandemic has alarmed people across the world. Given its potential to have a toll on the human life, strict measures are being taken to control the disease. The massive investments made in developing the treatment options for the disease, the efforts put in healthcare professionals as well as government organizations, and the awareness created by public as well as private organizations speak volumes about the severity of the disease. In a bid to minimize the impact of the disease and controlling the spread of the disease, several steps are being taken by governments of almost all countries across the world.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/covid-19-treatment-pipeline-review-2020-102661





The disease has spread to over 85% of the total countries in the world. As a result, there has been a major economic impact on the world. Trade shutdowns have majorly contributed to the downfall in global economies and possibilities of another recession has created a sense of panic. Having said that, there are numerous ongoing clinical trials for treatment options associated with the disease and the same have been highlighted in this report.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/covid-19-treatment-pipeline-review-2020-102661







Report Overview:

The report includes a few of the major drugs that are currently undergoing clinical trials. It highlights the key strategies that companies are adopting with a collective aim to develop products that will not just surpass the regulatory barrier, but will also emerge successful in the treatment of the disease. The report will include an in-depth analysis of several large scale companies that have the potential to develop these drugs. Moreover, it discusses the major company collaborations of recent times and the efforts they have put in the research and development of Covid-19 treatment. The report will also highlight a few of the huge investments as well as contributions made by large scale organizations across the world.

As Hydroxychloroquine Shows Excellent Results, India Falls in the Limelight

After numerous clinical studies as well as experimental studies on patients suffering from the coronavirus, it was found that ‘hydroxychloroquine’ possessed the ability to speed up the recovery process. Accounting to this, the product has witnessed massive demand from across the world. India is currently the largest producer of this substance, constituting to almost 70% of the global demand. Given the circumstances, India has lifted its ban on export of the medicine; a step that was taken to address the increasing global concerns.

North America Registered Most Corona Virus Cases; US Remains the Worst-Hit Country

The United States has reported over 7,00,000 corona virus cases; a number that is 3 times more than the country with the second largest number (Spain: 1,90,000). The delays in enforcing preventive curfews and lockdowns and negligence by people are the main reasons why this number has risen drastically over the last two months. Moreover, operations of domestic flights and relaxation in inter-state travel activities have also contributed to the rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country. Having said that, ongoing clinical studies and advances in clinical trial phases might bring some relief in the foreseeable future. The fact that most of the companies that are in the phase-4 clinical trial are situated in North America will also boost the recovery phase.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/covid-19-treatment-pipeline-review-2020-102661







TOC- COVID-19-Treatment – Pipeline Review, 2020

Introduction Report Overview

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Challenges

Key Insights COVID-19 Disease Overview Epidemiology and Outbreak Analysis of COVID 19 by Key Countries Comparison of COVID-19 Pandemic with Previous Pandemics such as SARS and MERS Steps being Taken by Governments to Develop a COVID-19 Treatment Key Industry Developments – Collaborations & Partnerships in COVID-19 Treatment Development Statistics on Ageing Population – For Key Countries Statistics on Prevalence of Chronic Diseases – For Key Countries

COVID-19 Treatment Pipeline Assessment By Molecule Type By Recruitment Status By Study Phase By Gender By Study Type By Sponsor



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/covid-19-treatment-pipeline-review-2020-102661





Have a Look at Related Reports:

COVID-19 VACCINE – PIPELINE REVIEW, 2020



Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Telehealth Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral & Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases (Hepatitis, Influenza, Human Papillomavirus) and Bacterial Diseases (Meningococcal, Pneumococcal)), By Age Group (Pediatric & Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers) & Region Forecast, 2019-2026



Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Others), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Influenza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/covid-19-treatment-pipeline-review-2020-9800





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.