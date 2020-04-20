RPP Products Donates Hand Sanitizer to Emergency Homeless Shelter at the San Diego Convention Center During COVID-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Donation of 250 gallons (approximately 1,000 32 oz. bottles) of hand sanitizer by RPP Products to meet the request made by the City of San Diego Emergency Operations Center during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation exceeds the Convention Center’s immediate need for hand sanitizer for homeless shelter residents, volunteers and staff working in the facility.

WHEN: Monday, April 20, 2020

10 a.m.



WHERE: San Diego Convention Center

111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

(West Dock entrance – southwest corner behind the Convention Center)

Parking can be found in the ACE parking lot behind the Convention Center.

WHO: RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart and his team will deliver 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to help San Diego’s homeless population fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Zwigart will be met by San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward to receive the hand sanitizer supply.

WHY: With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

RPP Products, a Southern California-based motor oil and lubricants company, pivoted operations in just seven days and began making FDA-approved hand sanitizer to help fill the need. The company is committed to donating hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community services across the country for as long as it’s needed and while supplies last.

RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.