Unlock Yourself and Earn the Success You Were Born to Create!

BINGHAMTON, NY, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Thomason's book, " Unlock Yourself : How to Earn the Success You Were Born to Create," was released today on Amazon.Thomason wrote Unlock Yourself for teens and young adults who have big dreams and goals for their lives, but don’t exactly know how to get there. This book provides the formula for creating the life you are passionate about living.With years of dedication to his own personal growth and success mindset , experience in helping youth and young adults value personal growth and success-mindset, Thomason is compelled to share the knowledge he’s learned and applied through the U.N.L.O.C.K. Y.O.U. Formula.His hope is that you will use this formula to get out of your own way and set yourself up to create the success you deserve. Learn how to be equipped with the tools necessary to win yourself, win with people and win in life.Eddie Thomason’s Unlock Yourself will be available for free on Amazon for 5 days (4/20/2020 - 4/24/2020). Unlock Yourself is rated 5.0 by those who have purchased the book."If you have dreams or a big idea and you just don’t know how to get started this is the book for you. Eddie’s words are empowering and he gives practical steps to make it a reality. This is a must read for anyone at any age who wants to get unstuck." 5 Star Review —Jerry Walker“Eddie’s lessons in Unlock Yourself will help you to free yourself from the limiting beliefs you hold, empowering you to consistently and persistently pursue your potential.”—David Meltzer, Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, best-selling author, and top business coach“This book is an incredible resource! Not only does it provide the perfect combination of mindset and application you need to create success but it’s written in a clear and entertaining way. Unlock Yourself will help you identify what’s holding you back and better yet, remove those limitations so you can step into your own greatness.”—Dan Mori, President at Employment Solutions and Co-Host of The FAQ Show PodcastFor more information, or to schedule an interview with the author, please contact Eddie Thomason at (607) 624-4168 or email eddie@eddiethomason.comAbout the Author:Eddie Thomason was born into poverty in Baltimore, Maryland. Living in a broken home where his dad abused alcohol, drugs, and his mom, Eddie felt condemned to repeating the same pattern. When his dad left, it forced his mother to take care of Eddie and his brother on a $13,000/year disability income. Despite the rough start, Eddie became the first male in his family to graduate from high school, graduate from college and be honored as the first student ever at Chesapeake High School Baltimore County to earn a Division I Scholarship.Today, Eddie is a professional speaker whose purpose is to encourage and inspire others to believe that it doesn’t matter what circumstances you’re in, or the family you were born into, you can overcome them and create a life that you’re passionate about living.Eddie is married to his wife, Colleen and is a proud father of their two sons, Declan, and Solomon.



