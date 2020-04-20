Arconic Technology Center Campus Offers Late Model Metalworking Research and Development Assets for Sale through AllSurplus Online Auction Marketplace

Professional buyers can find and purchase high-end assets for light metal research

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arconic Technology Center (ATCATC) and AllSurplus, the newest marketplace of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), have partnered to sell equipment and other assets as ATC consolidates its 2,300-acre campus in New Kensington, PA founded in 1965 for light metals research. ATC is consolidating the operations for its light metals development including aluminum castings, forgings, components and extrusions for the automotive and aerospace industries. All assets are currently available for bidding through a private treaty sale on www.AllSurplus.com and assets will continue to be added throughout the year.



“Arconic is a market leader for providing metals materials to the aerospace and automotive industries and this is a rare opportunity for buyers to access the equipment used at their research and development campus in New Kensington,” said Chris Register, vice president of sales for Liquidity Services and AllSurplus. “These assets are immediately available and ready to be put back in production for any metals research or manufacturing facility.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace or by entering “Arconic” in the key word search tool. For further questions, please contact Bob Lupardo at 201 957 5586 or Robert.Lupardo@liquidityservices.com.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



