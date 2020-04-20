Screening of 11,552 Compounds Identifies Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Brilacidin as One of the Most Promising Potential Inhibitors of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to report that based on molecular screening of 11,552 compounds comprising already FDA-approved drugs and those in clinical testing, Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate targeting COVID-19, was identified as one of the most promising potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The researchers who conducted the study concluded: “Clearly, these compounds should be further evaluated in experimental assays and clinical trials to confirm their actual activity against the disease.” The corresponding article, and a related image (Table 1), are provided below.



Cavasotto C, et al (2020). “In Silico Drug Repurposing for COVID-19: Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Proteins through Docking and Quantum Mechanical Scoring.” ChemRxiv. Preprint. Posted April 12, 2020.

https://chemrxiv.org/articles/In_silico_Drug_Repurposing_for_COVID-19_Targeting_SARS-CoV-2_Proteins_through_Docking_and_Quantum_Mechanical_Scoring/12110199 ( pdf )

Table 1 is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad9540a0-cf54-48c0-8d7f-38d90ec2eee0

Brilacidin has shown , in cellular assays, direct antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, and has been selected for further antiviral testing by researchers at the U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) who conducted these initial tests. A majority of drugs undergoing such testing at the RBL do not meet this threshold. The next phase of Brilacidin’s testing at the RBL is scheduled to commence shortly, with lab results to be shared upon completion. The Company also continues to engage in discussions with health care provider networks and hospitals both in the United States and Europe regarding options to rapidly advance Brilacidin testing into human trials.

Brilacidin and COVID-19



Linked below is an overview document (a downloadable pdf) summarizing mechanism of action, pre/clinical data and academic literature supporting the development of Brilacidin as a potential novel COVID-19 therapeutic. This document builds on a previous version released at the beginning of March.

“Mechanism of Action, Pre/Clinical Data and Academic Literature Supporting Brilacidin as a Potential Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment” (April 20, 2020)

http://www.ipharminc.com/s/Brilacidin-for-COVID-19-Overview-MOA-PreClinical-Data-Academic-Literature-42020.pdf



Brilacidin is one of the few drugs targeting COVID-19 that has been tested in human trials for other clinical indications, providing an established safety and efficacy profile, thereby potentially enabling it to rapidly help address the emerging worldwide coronavirus crisis. Lab testing conducted at a U.S.-based Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) supports Brilacidin’s antiviral activity in directly inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 in cell-based assays. Additional pre-clinical and clinical data support Brilacidin’s therapeutic potential to inhibit the production of IL-6, IL-1b, TNF-a and other pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (e.g., MCP-1), identified as central drivers in the worsening prognoses of COVID-19 patients. Brilacidin’s antimicrobial properties might also help in fighting secondary bacterial infections, which can co-present in up to 20 percent of COVID-19 patients. Collectively, these data support Brilacidin as a promising and unique (a 3 in 1 combination: antiviral, immune/anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial) anti-COVID-19 therapeutic candidate.

For researchers and institutions interested in collaborating on Brilacidin for COVID-19, please send inquiries to: covid19@ipharminc.com

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious disease, and dermatologic diseases. Brilacidin, a versatile compound with broad therapeutic potential, is in a new chemical class called defensin-mimetics. A Phase 2 trial of Brilacidin as an oral rinse for the prevention of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in patients with Head and Neck Cancer, met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reducing the incidence of SOM. The Company plans to advance Brilacidin oral rinse into Phase 3 development, subject to available financial resources. Positive results were also observed in a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial treating patients locally with Brilacidin for Ulcerative Proctitis/Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis (UP/UPS). Brilacidin for UP/UPS was licensed to Alfasigma S.p.A. in July 2019. A Phase 2b trial of Brilacidin showed a single intravenous dose of the drug delivered comparable outcomes to a seven-day dosing regimen of the FDA-approved blockbuster daptomycin in treating Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection. Kevetrin is a novel anti-cancer drug shown to modulate p53, often referred to as the “Guardian Angel Gene” due to its crucial role in controlling cell mutations and has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial in Ovarian Cancer. More information is available on the Company website at www.IPharmInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements concerning the future execution of a definitive agreement with a global pharmaceutical company and the anticipated terms thereof, our future drug development plans, other statements regarding future product developments, and markets, including with respect to specific indications, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “looks,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential,” “may,” “suggest,” and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are the Company’s need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; including the amount and timing of the sale of shares of common stock under securities purchase agreements; the fact that the Company’s licensee(s) may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing and the Company will not receive milestone payments, or the fact that the Company’s compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

