UPS Supports Textile Producer SanMar By Shipping Over 1.7 Million Face Masks

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that it is operating flights to deliver 1.7 million face masks made by SanMar, a leading textile producer. UPS is honored to be a part of SanMar’s extraordinary national Coronavirus response.

SanMar converted its clothing production facilities in Honduras and Tennessee to support protective mask production and distribution. SanMar reached out to UPS and the company moved quickly to provide supply chain and global shipping services for each phase of the collaboration.

“The national response by companies to the Coronavirus Pandemic is inspiring, said Kate Gutmann, UPS Chief Sales and Solutions Officer. “SanMar’s leadership is the perfect example of the speed and determination required to protect people on the front lines. We are honored to be part of their mission.”

“We knew immediately that SanMar should be part of this effort as a result of our ability to make and sew textiles here in the U.S., as well as in Central America,” said Renton Leversedge, Chief Customer Officer for SanMar. “We have manufacturing expertise and we have scale, which enables us to take part in this very important work.”

Since the program began at the end of March, SanMar has manufactured more than 100,000 masks at its Tennessee production facility. When the masks are completed, UPS will ship the life-saving cargo to healthcare providers throughout the U.S.

Production and distribution started in April of more than 1.7 million masks produced at SanMar’s Honduras location for shipment to their Jacksonville, FL distribution center. The masks will be shipped via UPS Air Freight on pallets and then repackaged to the correct quantities for distribution by UPS’s small package division to healthcare providers around the United States.

UPS has a special appreciation for companies who are working to support the needs of front line workers during the pandemic.

More than 495,000 UPS employees have continued to operate in markets throughout the world, where the company has been designated as a critical infrastructure business. The company has modified its operating plans to ensure employee and general public safety while it continues to operate. All UPS employees, including our delivery personnel, have been trained on proper social distancing and all employees have been given protective equipment, sanitizer and other materials. The company has ramped up facility and equipment cleaning and is ensuring adherence to CDC protocols.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About SanMar

SanMar® Corporation is a premier supplier of wholesale apparel, bags and caps including Nike, OGIO®, Eddie Bauer®, Alternative®, New Era®, The North Face®, Carhartt®, Rabbit Skins®, Red Kap®, Port Authority®, Champion®, Port & Company®, District®, Red House®, Sport-Tek® and CornerStone®. A family owned and operated business since 1971 SanMar® is based in Issaquah, Wash. with eight national distribution centers nationwide.

