Delmar International and Air Canada are Delivering Urgently Needed Protective Equipment to Canadian Health Care Workers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International Inc. (delmarcargo.com), will uplift more than 25 million units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) this month from China to healthcare networks across Canada and over 60 million globally. These ongoing efforts are being accomplished with the close collaboration and support of Delmar's global clients and our Canadian national airline partners at Air Canada.



The suspension of passenger flights globally has resulted in a significant reduction of airfreight capacity, posing a massive challenge in the timely delivery of protective equipment. Our partners at Air Canada swiftly responded to this urgent need. Delmar International’s Director of National Air Freight, Carmen Araujo explains, "Air Canada’s ingenuity and resourcefulness to deploy passenger aircraft for freight cargo needs - by re-engineering interior passenger space of their commercial aircraft, securing landing rights and permits, and accommodating all flight crew personnel's needs - is truly unprecedented work."

Delmar has been working tirelessly with Air Canada, both in China and Canada, to coordinate origin vendor orders, satisfy export customs clearance, palletize, prepare mass quantities of cargo and deploy security measures to ensure all PPE was safeguarded and in secure premises. These global efforts are being coordinated using daily business continuity methods while working from home and leveraging the expertise of over 40 Delmar executives. "This week, we are seeing the culmination of our planning and collaborative efforts to transport our clients' urgent cargo - with the first wave of shipments in several of Delmar's operated charters, as well as Air Canada's own passenger plane service offerings. It is a testament of what we can accomplish by working together, no matter the situation", said Mike Wagen COO of Delmar International.

Delmar will continue to operate charters and have significant allocations of fixed capacity on Air Canada's daily Shanghai routes, which will be critical in supplying the essential cargo space needed. "Delmar was amongst the first Canadian freight forwarders to sign charter agreements and to deploy our reconfigured passenger aircraft for International cargo. Our partnership and collaboration have been crucial to providing a fluid supply chain to our healthcare system. Air Canada has been working tirelessly to supply uplift capacity for the Canadian market, and we will continue to move PPE into Canada, as long as it is needed." said Vito Cerone, Managing Director, Sales and Commercial Strategy at Air Canada Cargo.

Delmar will rely on its air, ground and ocean network capabilities to support its clients by helping them navigate through the changing global conditions and to continue delivering its share of the protective equipment for our healthcare workers, first-line responders and communities so that they remain safe.

About Delmar International

Delmar International Inc. is a privately held, Canadian-based leader in global logistics services. Delmar's core product offerings include International Freight Forwarding, Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution (3PL), Supply Chain Management (4PL), and Trade Consulting Services.

Contact for further information

Frederick Corey coreyf@delmar.ca







