Enviro-Serv Enters into Joint Venture Partnership to Commence Michigan Based Medicinal Marijuana Grow

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Enviro-Serv, Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) is extremely excited to announce the company has engaged in a joint venture partnership to launch an outdoor Michigan-based Medical Marijuana grow. Planting is due to commence by June 2020.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce this newly developed partnership with Wisconsin-based investment firm, Canna Capital Development Group in funding our outdoor Medical Marijuana Grow in Central Michigan. For security reasons, details of the grow location will not be provided. The cultivators who have partnered with us have over a decade of medical marijuana experience in multiple states.”

Mr. Trina went on to say, “We have high expectations of this collaboration and expect the medical cannabis space will rely heavily on substantial hemp supply to sustain growing demand. Although we are not revealing details of the terms of this partnership at this time, further developmental news will be provided as milestones are achieved.”

Mr. Trina concluded, “The Michigan grow is expected to be ready for harvesting in October and processing will begin immediately thereafter. This is a watershed moment for our company, as it marks our first joint venture into the rapidly growing US cannabis industry. We continue to grow and explore opportunities that will meet the needs of MMJ users, and enhance our shareholder value.”

COVID 19 UPDATE:

BOTH SUBSIDIARIES- “GO FARM HEMP” (AGRICULTURE) AND “ENVIROSERV PEST MANAGEMENT SERVICES” (PEST CONTROL MANAGEMENT) HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN BOTH RESPECTIVE STATES WISCONSIN AND FLORIDA AND THEREFORE REVENUES AND BUSINESS PLANNING STRATEGIES HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED NEGATIVELY THUS FAR.

POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT 2019:

WE ARE UNDER A SPECIAL COVID 19 EXTENSION DELAY GRANTED FROM OTCMARKETS AND THE SEC ALLOWING PUBLIC ENTITIES UNTIL MAY 14TH, 2020 TO POST OUR Q4 2020 FINANCIAL DATA. WE WILL POST TIMELY FINANCIALS PRIOR TO THAT DATE.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

813-708-9910



