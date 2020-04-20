Companies Choose terrapass to Help Fight Climate Change

/EIN News/ -- HelloFresh and Lokai Making a Difference Through Carbon Offsets

Terrapass Matching Customer Purchases in Recognition of 50 Years of Earth Day

HOUSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 22nd marks 50 years of Earth Day , and to coincide with the milestone, terrapass is excited to announce two new collaborations to its growing list of eco-conscious partners – HelloFresh and Lokai. In selecting terrapass, both companies build on their social and environmental initiatives with carbon offsets to counter their operations-related emissions, and support investment in projects that reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

HelloFresh , the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, is committed to sustainable business practices and helping home cooks become more eco-conscious. To add to their existing initiatives, including the use of recyclable packaging and sourcing local ingredients when possible, 100% of HelloFresh’s carbon emissions across its US footprint will be balanced through carbon offsets and renewable energy credits purchased from terrapass. A significant and immediate choice for the environment, these carbon balancing and renewable energy investments are projected to offset at least 50,000 metric tons of carbon and 24,000 megawatt hours of electricity.

“We are thrilled to partner with terrapass to accomplish our goal of offsetting 100% of our carbon emissions,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Director of Sustainability, HelloFresh. “The introduction of carbon offsetting underscores HelloFresh’s long-term strategy to make meal kits a more sustainable option for customers while leading the industry in responsible business practices.”

Known for their inspirational bracelets that remind the wearer to find balance through life's highs and lows, Lokai is a socially responsible brand. With an aligned mission to bring balance to our planet, Lokai will purchase carbon offsets through terrapass to minimize their ecological footprint and offset emissions associated with their manufacturing and shipping operations. The new ​Carbon Offset Lokai bracelet​, ​designed to symbolize a carbon molecule, is not only a wearable reminder to find personal balance, it's also an actual tool to balance one month’s worth of a person’s carbon emissions. Customers that purchase one Carbon Offset Lokai bracelet will offset the carbon emissions associated with the creation and shipment of their bracelet, as well as offset the monthly environmental impact of their daily commute.* Lokai also donates 10% of net profits to charity.

"We are excited to partner with terrapass to purchase carbon offset credits from verified emissions reduction projects that are independently certified to create products that serve not only as a reminder to restore the balance, but that also lessen each person's environmental impact,” said Molly Harrington, Lokai’s Brand Strategist.

“We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies who understand the urgency in addressing the real and present issues facing our planet,” said Sam Telleen, Director of Renewable Solutions at terrapass. “We need near term action as well as long term solutions to tackle climate change, which involves working together - as individuals and businesses. As we endeavor over time to transition to low- and zero-carbon lifestyles through more efficient technologies and behavioral changes, carbon offsets make a difference now. These companies are taking action and supporting important projects that advance the transition to a lower-carbon economy needed to alter our current climate trajectory.”

Terrapass Matching Customer Purchases!

For the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, terrapass wants to help our customers help the planet by matching their carbon offset purchases. From April 15th through April 30th 2020, for every pound of carbon offsets purchased online (using promo code EARTH) terrapass will purchase and retire an equal amount of carbon offsets.

Positive Numbers Rising

We are also excited to announce that 2019 was a record year for terrapass customers, as they funded over 1.2 billion pounds of carbon emission reductions at over 20 projects across North America. The total of these emission reductions is equivalent to taking 110,000 cars off the road for an entire year or planting 9.1 million trees**.

Visit our page here to learn more about our sustainability projects and community benefits.

Read what others are saying about terrapass in Vanity Fair and The Good Startup .

* Equivalent to 1,100 miles driven, the average American’s monthly commute. US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration

**Environmental equivalencies are from the US EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator

About terrapass

Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy”), works towards a more sustainable planet by pursuing solutions to climate change. We support projects throughout North America that destroy greenhouse gases, produce renewable energy and restore freshwater ecosystems. Our products and services provide individuals and businesses with the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities. Learn more at terrapass.com

About Just Energy

Just Energy is a consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas commodities; health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and France. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered over 280 million meals and reached close to 3 million active customers in the fourth quarter of 2019. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About Lokai

Lokai is a socially responsible lifestyle brand that represents the importance of finding balance along life’s journey. Steven Izen founded the company in 2013, on the heels of a deeply emotional and transformative experience. Realizing that life is a cycle of highs and lows, he grew to appreciate the importance of remaining both humble and hopeful. The company infuses its trademark bracelets with elements sourced from the highest and lowest points on Earth – water from Mt Everest and mud from the Dead Sea. The Lokai lifestyle is devoted to finding balance, sharing success during life’s peaks and gaining perspective during lows. Lokai supports this message by donating 10% of net profits to various charitable organizations. Since launching, Lokai has donated over 8 million dollars. Please visit www.lokai.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

terrapass

Sam Telleen

713-297-4524

pr@justenergy.com

Just Energy

Investors

Michael Cummings

Alpha IR

Phone: 617-982-0475

michael.cummings@alpha-ir.com

Media

Boyd Erman

Longview Communications

Phone: 416-523-5885

berman@longviewcomms.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.