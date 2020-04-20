Sage Intacct named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Mid-Market Finance and Accounting Software

Sage cloud financial management system recognized for outstanding product innovation, customer satisfaction, and finance-focused functionality

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Sage Intacct has been named a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Mid-Market Finance and Accounting Software Vendor Assessment (doc #US45837220, April 2020).



Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report with dedicated analysis on Sage Intacct .

Sage Intacct was specifically recognized for being purpose built for finance professionals by finance experts, as well as for its micro-vertical focus. To that end, the report notes that this micro-vertical strategy has the potential to drive a deeper connection between the customer and the software.

“The Sage Intacct team has taken steps to really understand the unique needs of targeted segments within larger industries, and this reflects in the deep connection it builds with customers to help drive their business success and overall customer satisfaction,” said Kevin M. Permenter, Senior Research Analyst, IDC Enterprise Applications. “Sage Intacct offers a breadth of functionality, combined with a modern design and a product roadmap that has innovation at its core. While suitable for many larger companies, Sage Intacct has a strong emphasis on meeting the needs of medium-sized businesses.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluates finance and accounting vendors based on these seven Capability categories: current innovation, modern design, customer satisfaction, functionality, customer service, portfolio benefits, and range of services. Vendors in the IDC MarketScape report were also judged based on seven Future Strategy categories: product delivery plan, functionality roadmap, future growth, innovation path, modern design path, R&D pace, and other (which includes items such as funding stability, competitive position, and management stability).

Sage Intacct’s modular, true-cloud accounting solution is focused on meeting the need of midsize companies today, while offering the flexibility to easily add more functionality as business needs change. Sage Intacct is the only AICPA-preferred financial management solution, delivering deep accounting capabilities across multiple industries designed with a single aim—to drive customer satisfaction and success.

“In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, having access to real-time financial and operational information is critical to making the right decisions to drive the business forward. Sage Intacct cloud accounting software provides the solution that businesses need to improve productivity, make smarter decisions, and provide greater visibility into real-time business performance,” said Dan Miller , SVP of Product, Sage Intacct. “The results from the latest IDC MarketScape report reaffirms our focus on building innovative software that offers an outstanding customer experience while delivering true value to our customers.”

Find out more about Sage Intacct at www.sageintacct.com .

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world. Sage. Perform at your Best.



Find out more at www.sage.com .

