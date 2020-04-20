Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. Expands its Platforms for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing under the Collaboration Agreement with Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – As previously announced, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) assays. Aegea has now informed Tauriga Sciences that in addition to the high sensitivity, high specificity COVID-19 assay under development (the “SARS-CoV-2 Test”), Aegea is undertaking to use another of its patented technologies to further expand COVID-19 testing to very simple devices appropriate to point-of-care testing. The patent being applied is core to a follow-on assay designed to use isothermal amplification as covered by US Patent 10,174,352 for METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS ON SOLID SUPPORT. This methodology combines the capture of nucleic acid targets of interest, together with isothermal amplification on solid surfaces. Due to the fact that this method works at a single uniform temperature, it can be used with very simple devices applicable to point-of-care and point-of-testing. This includes simplistic lateral flow devices. Additionally, it works directly with RNA targets, like that used in COVID-19 testing, in that the genome of coronavirus is a single stranded RNA.

“We are pleased to make available another of Aegea’s patented technologies in the testing for COVID-19. This methodology can assist in more global testing for this virus as the current pandemic continues or as it recurs. It can also be used for future epidemics or pandemics when they occur,” said Lyle Arnold Ph.D., CEO and Founder for Aegea Biotechnologies. Dr. Arnold continued, “To further accelerate the development of this simplified assay, Aegea is in discussion with external resources, including foundations and federal agencies.”

Dr. Arnold is an inventor or co-inventor on 54 issued US patents and more than 200 issued and pending patents world-wide, which in aggregate have been core to products that have generated billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Arnold is a co-inventor of the isothermal solid phase technology described here.

Tauriga’s CEO, Mr. Seth Shaw, states, “The breadth of Aegea’s intellectual property portfolio enables us to address COVID-19 testing in multiple important ways. We are pleased to be collaborating with Aegea and can confirm that Tauriga has already contributed its first tranche of capital (pursuant to April 3rd Agreement). The Company plans to increase its contributions to help expedite the commercialization of these important technologies that have the potential to help the global community.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complimentary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full-time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

ABOUT AEGEA BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc., is a privately held core technology company based in San Diego, CA. Aegea has an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with a total of 10 issued US patents related to nucleic acid technologies, plus foreign equivalents. The company is developing a highly sensitive and specific test for SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus, COVID-19), as well as a series of reagents, research kits and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for molecular analysis based on innovative, patented and proprietary nucleic acid chemistries and methodologies. AEGEA's offerings are designed to deliver assay and test results with superior sensitivity and specificity--quickly and using established assay formats, and associated instrumentation. In addition, AEGEA offers custom solutions, including assay development and adaptation of its technologies for different platforms, and various types of businesses, including pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and DNA sequencing companies, as well as others. Aegea’s Selector Technology patent and related recently published, peer-reviewed scientific papers can be found in the “Patented Technology” section of Aegea’s corporate website: www.aegeabiotech.com.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

NON SOLICITATION:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Instagram: @tauri_gum

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.