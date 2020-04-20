Sports Venues of Florida Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company's eSports Subsidiary, to Begin Gaming Tournaments Week of May 17th

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc., will start its summer gaming tournament schedule the week of May 17, 2020.

Shadow Gaming, Inc., has been able to achieve unparalleled progress since its formation on March 25, 2020. Our goal is to become a dominant force in the global eSports marketplace. To accomplish this task and to ramp up quickly the Company has assembled an amazing staff of proven professionals in the eSports space. Fred Brizzi, founder of The Overpowered Noobs, LLC, is a worldwide recognized leader in eSports. Mr. Brizzi, through a sister company to The Overpowered Noobs, e4i (esports4indie), which he also founded, will be heading up Shadow Gaming’s tournaments. Shadow Gaming has agreed to employ e4i’s entire staff to coordinate, run and expand Shadow Gaming’s tournament schedule.

Mr. Brizzi had this to say, “The team over at E4i is more energized than I’ve seen it to date. We are eager to join Sports Venues of Florida in making Shadow Gaming a transformative force not just for indie gaming but the eSports industry whole. Never in gaming history have the prospects of democratizing eSports and broadening its reach to all aspiring gamers, developers, publishers and entertainers been ever closer to becoming a reality. Count on being dazzled, we’re rolling up our sleeves and going full steam ahead: some pretty exciting announcements are around the corner, we look forward to sharing our lineup in the days to come.”

Mr. Brizzi has relationships with virtually all the studios in the gaming industry and he will be using his extensive contacts to fast track Shadow Gaming into the tournaments business. The Company expects to quickly ramp up to three tournaments per week each with brackets that lead to a playoff tournament of champions where prize money will be awarded to the winners.

With each tournament, Shadow Gaming will build a database of gamers from around the world. The Company expects to attract between 500 and 5,000 gamers per tournament. As the Company establishes itself as a “Must Participate” tournament provider, the Company will be gaining credibility and value. By the fall of 2020 Shadow Gaming is expecting to have a large enough following to command both independent studios and the global leading studios to pay Shadow Gaming to host tournaments under their flag.

In the days to come, Shadow Gaming will be making other exciting announcements that deal with branding Shadow Gaming on a global scale. To keep up to date visit; https://eshadowgaming.com/

John V. Whitman Jr., Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., founder and chairman had this to say about Shadow Gaming: “I have never started, run or purchased a business that has taken off as quickly as Shadow Gaming. Our phones are ringing off the hook. We are getting calls from gamers, studios, game designers, hotels, casinos and a host of eSports professionals from across the globe looking to get involved with Shadow Gaming. I am expecting amazing growth in the immediate future and unprecedented growth over the next three years. eSports is just beginning and Shadow Gaming is on the forefront of this booming industry.”

The eSports market was valued at USD $694.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $2.174 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2018 and 2023. The eSports market is expected to grow because of various driving factors, such as increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about eSports.

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms. The number of investments in esports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

