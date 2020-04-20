C-Bond Systems Licenses its Service Mark and Logo to Leading Insurance Company to Promote its Patented Ballistic-Resistant Film System

New Relationship Will Expand Visibility of C-Bond BRS among the Insurer’s Online Customers

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced it has licensed its service mark and logo to a leading national insurance company to market its patented C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) to the insurer’s property and casualty division customers.



Per the terms of the agreement, the insurance group has a non-exclusive, royalty-free, limited license to offer C-Bond BRS to its business customers across all industries. The agreement brings increased visibility of C-Bond BRS to the insurer’s online customers through their web portal.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that significantly increases glass strength and the performance of window film. C-Bond BRS is validated to pass National Institute of Justice (NIJ Level I, Level II, Level IIA) and United Laboratories (UL 752) ballistic resistance test standards. The system includes a proprietary security film product and C-Bond Secure, a patent-protected nanotechnology film mounting solution.

“We are honored to partner with one of the oldest insurance operations in the United States to offer C-Bond BRS to its tier-1 business and non-profit customer base,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “Our goal is to offer their customers C-Bond BRS at competitive pricing to help reduce claims and insurance rates while increasing the visibility of our products with a major insurance company.

“The relationship will serve as an exciting component in our multi-faceted strategy to put our brand in front of key target markets including police, fire, emergency services, schools, corporate security, airports, mass transit and government buildings. I look forward to working with their team to implement our safety solutions nationwide,” concluded Silverman.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the new relationship will expand visibility of C-Bond BRS among the insurer’s online customers; the likelihood that the relationship will serve as an exciting component in our multi-faceted strategy to put our brand in front of key target markets including police, fire, emergency services, schools, corporate security, airports, mass transit and government buildings; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 CBNT@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. atomek@cbondsystems.com 832-649-5658



