Coronavirus - South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Kenetswe Mosenogi embarks on a programme to decontaminate informal trade sites during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

North West MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi kick started a decontamination initiative on Friday at Ikageng Location and Khuma in JB Marks Local Municipality respectively.

The North West Trade-Areas Decontamination initiative is a consequence of social solidarity undertaken in partnership with the Private Sector as part of the overall efforts considered by the North West Provincial Government to curb and combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to MEC Mosenogi fighting coronavirus requires a concerted effort to protect people from harmful environment. Decontaminating places of trade will also create a deep sense of security and improve the confidence level of both our local businesses and communities.

“We want all our people to know that we are a caring government that is reaching out to everyone to assist in whatever way possible. We are also thankful for the continued generosity displayed by the business working together with us to achieve a common objective of safeguarding our people’s lives. A clean environment is another best weapon to eliminate COVID19. Our journey to create environmentally friendly trade-areas in the North West has begun in earnest,” said MEC Mosenogi.

As part of the programme, MEC Mosenogi together with other members of the executive council and ward councillors of JB Marks Local Municipality and Matlosana Local Municipality handed out sanitizers to informal traders and targeted communities faced with water access challenges as part of the overall drive to make the washing of hands a way of life.

MEC has urged retailers inclusive of spaza shops to ensure that they comply with the regulation and directives of the lockdown. She has further urged all the informal traders that are selling essential goods to obtain a trading permit from their respective municipalities to ensure safe and fair trading.

The Initiative is targeted to cover all the places of trade throughout the North West Province.

Issued by: North West Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development



